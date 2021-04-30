 Skip to main content
Meetings
Meetings

DBR-Meetings

Crawford County Board of Review

4 p.m. Mon., May 3 / First Floor Meeting Room

Crawford County Courthouse

Agenda

Selection of chairperson, clerk and vice chairperson

Approval of assessor’s office staff member to keep minutes for meetings

Review petition to local board of review for regular session

Review rules to be followed by board of review at its 2021 session

Review booklet “Duties & Responsibilities of Iowa Local Boards of Review”

Review and act on errors in assessment - 13 01 154003 - Tapia-Bravo (1124 Settlers Lane); 13 25 400 003 - Wiese (2651 280th Street)

Review any petitions/correspondence received to date and act on petitions that did not request an

oral hearing, as time permits

a. Petitions returned/withdrawn

i. Wal-Mart

ii. Theodore Wright

iii. Robert and Beverly Neuhaus

b. Petitions to be acted on.

i. Leo Kanne

ii. Kenneth and Kathy Ransom

c. Petitions still out.

Set time and place of next meeting(s)

Miscellaneous business

a. Set 2022-2023 budget.

b. Review “Designation of Authority”

Remaining time of meeting to be used to review real estate assessments and act on tax

exemption claims received to date

a. tax exemption claim requests/revokes

i. Iowa Wesleyan District of the Wesleyan Church INC (Pin: 13 11 378 013)

b. tax exempt property report

Recess until next meeting.

Parks & Rec Board

6 p.m., Mon., May 3 \ Denison Aquatic Center

Agenda

Approval of agenda and minutes

Review for approval accounts payable

Hearing of those present

Director’s report

Old business

New business: personnel recommendation No. 199, lock room use, fulltime staff schedules, slide tower update, pool operations for summer (staffing and hours), mini-golf operations, loaning out putters, Esports programming, summer swim teach coach

Next meeting: Monday, June 7, 6 p.m.

