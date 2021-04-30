Crawford County Board of Review
4 p.m. Mon., May 3 / First Floor Meeting Room
Crawford County Courthouse
Agenda
Selection of chairperson, clerk and vice chairperson
Approval of assessor’s office staff member to keep minutes for meetings
Review petition to local board of review for regular session
Review rules to be followed by board of review at its 2021 session
Review booklet “Duties & Responsibilities of Iowa Local Boards of Review”
Review and act on errors in assessment - 13 01 154003 - Tapia-Bravo (1124 Settlers Lane); 13 25 400 003 - Wiese (2651 280th Street)
Review any petitions/correspondence received to date and act on petitions that did not request an
oral hearing, as time permits
a. Petitions returned/withdrawn
i. Wal-Mart
ii. Theodore Wright
iii. Robert and Beverly Neuhaus
b. Petitions to be acted on.
i. Leo Kanne
ii. Kenneth and Kathy Ransom
c. Petitions still out.
Set time and place of next meeting(s)
Miscellaneous business
a. Set 2022-2023 budget.
b. Review “Designation of Authority”
Remaining time of meeting to be used to review real estate assessments and act on tax
exemption claims received to date
a. tax exemption claim requests/revokes
i. Iowa Wesleyan District of the Wesleyan Church INC (Pin: 13 11 378 013)
b. tax exempt property report
Recess until next meeting.
Parks & Rec Board
6 p.m., Mon., May 3 \ Denison Aquatic Center
Agenda
Approval of agenda and minutes
Review for approval accounts payable
Hearing of those present
Director’s report
Old business