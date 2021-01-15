- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 18
- High School Library
Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Dr. Derek Lambert, John Held
Consent agenda: approve agenda, board minutes, bills, financial reports
Personnel report: resignations and hires
Superintendent’s report
First reading of board policies 102 Equal Educational Opportunity, 102.E4 Discrimination, Anti-Bullying and Anti-Harassment Complaint Form, 500 Objectives for Equal Educational Opportunities for Students, 501.4 Entrance-Admissions, 502.8 Search and Seizure, 502.8E1 Search and Seizure Checklist, 503.5 Corporal Punishment, Mechanical Restraint and Prone Restraint, 505.6 Graduation Requirements, 507.8 Student Special Health Services, 603.1 Basic Instruction Program, 603.3 Special Education, 604.6 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution, 604.10 Online Courses, 701.3 Financial Records, 705.1R1 Suspension and Debarment of Vendors and Contractors Procedure, and 705.1R2 Using Federal Funds in Procurement Contracts
Discussion on Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021
Approve negotiations team for 2021-2022 master contract with the Denison Education Association
Presentation on preliminary budget and district financial health information
Administrator updates
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Jan. 18
- Dunlap Board Room
Agenda: principals’ and superintendent’s reports; discuss board policy, STEM center, KPE; open forum; approve financial reports, bills and claims; approve major purchases and personnel; approve board policy; accept Boyer Valley Education Association initial proposal; approve booster club requests; board’s initial proposal to Boyer Valley Education Association; approve KPE contract; discuss 2021-2022 calendar and CTE courses
- Crawford County Board of Supervisors
- 9 a.m., Tue., Jan. 19
- 2nd Floor Boardroom
- Crawford County Courthouse
Members: Jeri Vogt (chairperson), Eric Skoog (vice chairperson), Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Kyle R. Schultz
9 a.m.: call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest, reading of minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management, personnel changes
9:45 a.m.: County Engineer Paul Assman – motion to approve purchase of two CAT 150JOY motor graders from Ziegler
10:15 a.m.: County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer – discuss and take action on treasurer’s semiannual report
10:20 a.m.: discuss and take action – appoint Lori Weed at Charter Oak Township trustee
10:25 a.m.: discuss and take action – approval and disproval of the 2020 new Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credit applications
10:30 a.m.: approve clerk of court fees for December
- Denison Community Housing Agency
- Noon, Tue., Jan. 19
- City Hall Council Chambers
To join the meeting electronically, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.
Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, Lisa Hicks, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul
Agenda
Call to order
Welcome Lisa Hicks as new board member and secretary
Roll Call
Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Terry Crawford, city manager/city engineer; other guests
Motion to approve December 9 meeting notes
Continue discussion on the Homes for Iowa (HFI) project and the site options for HFI to review: possible motion on which site to recommend to city council; plan presentation from housing agency to city council
Continue discussion on use of low- to moderate-income (LMI) fund for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in Denison: financing options/required guidelines
Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th Street duplexes
Other housing items and future agenda items
Possible recommendations from housing agency to Denison City Council: recommend site for HFI home; proposed project budget - recommend use of LMI funds for project
- Denison Municipal Utilities
- 4:30 p.m., Tue., Jan. 19
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Members: Nancy Bradley (chair), Dan Dammen (vice chair), Chad Langenfeld, Brian Ettleman, Tonya Eller
Consent agenda: approve agenda, approve December 21 meeting minutes, approve monthly bills, accept monthly finance reports for filing
Receive fiscal year 2020 audit report as presented
Consider Missouri River Energy Services Economic Development Rate
Consider engineering agreement to perform EPA risk and resilience assessment
Set date for public hearing on fiscal year 2022 budget
Discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the governmental body who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement
Ratify hire and wage recommendation for wastewater operator
Consider pay request No. 4 on lime press pumps
Consider transformer bids
General manager to provide COVID-19 update
General manager to present year in review
Any old or new business
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 19
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Pledge of Allegiance
Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of Jan. 5 minutes, approve bills as presented, approve cash and activity report for December, approve budget report for December
Public forum: 5-minute limit
Tourism update from Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County
Motion to appoint Sara Klatt to Planning & Zoning Board to replace Dan Eiten; re-appoint Gary
Reisz to Planning & Zoning Board; re-appoint Chad Langenfeld to DMU Board
Motion to approve resolution setting public hearing for maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2021-2022 budget
Motion to adopt final reading of ordinance #1533 amending Chapter 64 – stop and yield signs on 6th Ave. North at 24th St.
Discussion and possible motion on applying for a home from Homes for Iowans
Discussion and possible motion on purchasing a new cold patch trailer
Mayor report
City manager report
- Boulders Commission
- 6 p.m., Tue., Jan. 26
- Lauridsen Room
- Boulders Conference Center
Members: Jill Graeve, Deb Frehse, Scott Kinzer, Kurt Miller, Steve Oatman Dave Bremser, Tracy Brus
Agenda: roll call and introductions, approve minutes of previous meeting, present bills for approval, report on revenue and expenses, event statistics, marketing, facility management – painting estimates and drywall repair estimates, old business, new business – COVID-19 and pricing, open discussion