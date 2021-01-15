10:15 a.m.: County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer – discuss and take action on treasurer’s semiannual report

10:20 a.m.: discuss and take action – appoint Lori Weed at Charter Oak Township trustee

10:25 a.m.: discuss and take action – approval and disproval of the 2020 new Disabled Veterans Homestead Tax Credit applications

10:30 a.m.: approve clerk of court fees for December

Denison Community Housing Agency

Noon, Tue., Jan. 19

City Hall Council Chambers

To join the meeting electronically, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.

Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, Lisa Hicks, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul

Agenda

Call to order

Welcome Lisa Hicks as new board member and secretary

Roll Call

Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Terry Crawford, city manager/city engineer; other guests

Motion to approve December 9 meeting notes