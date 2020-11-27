Ordinance amendment Chapter 64 – stop and yield signs on 6th Ave North at North 24th Street

Ordinance amendments Chapter 55 – Animal Protection, Chapter 1 – Code of Ordinances, and Chapter 121 – Cigarette and Tobacco Permits to reflect legislative changes

Discussion and possible motion on purchasing body cameras for police department.

Discussion and possible motion on purchasing copier for police department

Discussion and possible motion on remodel of storage room into office space at police department

Discussion and possible motion to accept bid received on 2003 Ford Explorer

Mayor and city manager report

Denison Airport Commission

Noon, Wed., Dec. 2

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Rachel Desy, Jason Chisholm, Butch Miller, Brian Christensen, Pat Brandt