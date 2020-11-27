Crawford County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Tue., Dec. 1
Board of Supervisors Room
Courthouse 2nd Floor
Members: Cecil Blum (chair), Dave Muhlbauer (vice chair), Kyle R. Schultz, Eric Skoog, Jeri Vogt
9 a.m.: review agenda, conflict of interest, minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management (Bill Langel – 2930 380th St., Manning; A& J Farms – 3950 N Ave., Westside; Patricia Plagge-Jorgensen—2790 250th St., Denison), personnel changes
9:45 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer
10 a.m.: land rent auction, county farm
10:15 a.m.: public hearing, nuisance ordinance
10:29 a.m.: discuss and take action, set time and date or waiving of second and third reading of proposed nuisance ordinance
10:30a.m.: public hearing, UTV ordinance
10:44 a.m.: discuss and take action, set time and date or waiving of second and third reading of proposed UTV ordinance
11 a.m.: discuss and take action, recommendation of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Operations Board for Addendum A of the LEC operations agreement
11:10 a.m.: discuss and take action, resolution appropriating to departments
11:20 a.m.: citizen input, 5-minute time limit per person
Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 1
City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller
Consent agenda: approve minutes and bills, approve periodic cost estimate No. 4 for LeRoy & Sons for Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway, approve periodic cost estimate No. 3 for Ten Point Construction for Avenue C/7th Street project, approve period cost estimate No. 3 for Ten Point Construction for North 20th Street project, approve resolution No. 2020-48 to transfer funds from General No. 001 to Capital No. 004, approve liquor license for Wise Monkey Quilting
Regular agenda
Public forum – limit 5 minutes
Department head reports
Mayor Soseman plaque presentation to Doug Wiebers for his retirement from the city
Motion to approve resolution accepting the work – Phase 3, Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway
Motion to approve resolution amending mechanical and plumbing permit fees
Ordinance amendment Chapter 64 – stop and yield signs on 6th Ave North at North 24th Street
Ordinance amendments Chapter 55 – Animal Protection, Chapter 1 – Code of Ordinances, and Chapter 121 – Cigarette and Tobacco Permits to reflect legislative changes
Discussion and possible motion on purchasing body cameras for police department.
Discussion and possible motion on purchasing copier for police department
Discussion and possible motion on remodel of storage room into office space at police department
Discussion and possible motion to accept bid received on 2003 Ford Explorer
Mayor and city manager report
Denison Airport Commission
Noon, Wed., Dec. 2
City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Rachel Desy, Jason Chisholm, Butch Miller, Brian Christensen, Pat Brandt
Agenda: minutes from November 4 meeting, manager’s report, update on signage, update on Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining Crosswind Runway 18/36, discussion and possible motion on the selection of an airport engineering consultant for upcoming projects, approve the payment of bills
Boyer Valley School Board
Special Meeting
6 p.m., Wed., Dec. 2
Commons at Dunlap Building
Agenda: Informational meeting on the STEM Center
Upcoming meetings (subject to change): Denison Parks & Recreation Commission, December 7, 6 p.m., Denison Aquatic Center; Denison Board of Adjustment/Appeal Board, December 8, 9 a.m, city hall council chambers; Denison Community Housing Agency, December 8, noon.