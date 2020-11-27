 Skip to main content
Meetings
Meetings

DBR-Meetings

Crawford County Board of Supervisors

9 a.m., Tue., Dec. 1

Board of Supervisors Room

Courthouse 2nd Floor

Members: Cecil Blum (chair), Dave Muhlbauer (vice chair), Kyle R. Schultz, Eric Skoog, Jeri Vogt

9 a.m.: review agenda, conflict of interest, minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management (Bill Langel – 2930 380th St., Manning; A& J Farms – 3950 N Ave., Westside; Patricia Plagge-Jorgensen—2790 250th St., Denison), personnel changes

9:45 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer

10 a.m.: land rent auction, county farm

10:15 a.m.: public hearing, nuisance ordinance

10:29 a.m.: discuss and take action, set time and date or waiving of second and third reading of proposed nuisance ordinance

10:30a.m.: public hearing, UTV ordinance

10:44 a.m.: discuss and take action, set time and date or waiving of second and third reading of proposed UTV ordinance

11 a.m.: discuss and take action, recommendation of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Operations Board for Addendum A of the LEC operations agreement

11:10 a.m.: discuss and take action, resolution appropriating to departments

11:20 a.m.: citizen input, 5-minute time limit per person

Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 1

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller

Consent agenda: approve minutes and bills, approve periodic cost estimate No. 4 for LeRoy & Sons for Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway, approve periodic cost estimate No. 3 for Ten Point Construction for Avenue C/7th Street project, approve period cost estimate No. 3 for Ten Point Construction for North 20th Street project, approve resolution No. 2020-48 to transfer funds from General No. 001 to Capital No. 004, approve liquor license for Wise Monkey Quilting

Regular agenda

Public forum – limit 5 minutes

Department head reports

Mayor Soseman plaque presentation to Doug Wiebers for his retirement from the city

Motion to approve resolution accepting the work – Phase 3, Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway

Motion to approve resolution amending mechanical and plumbing permit fees

Ordinance amendment Chapter 64 – stop and yield signs on 6th Ave North at North 24th Street

Ordinance amendments Chapter 55 – Animal Protection, Chapter 1 – Code of Ordinances, and Chapter 121 – Cigarette and Tobacco Permits to reflect legislative changes

Discussion and possible motion on purchasing body cameras for police department.

Discussion and possible motion on purchasing copier for police department

Discussion and possible motion on remodel of storage room into office space at police department

Discussion and possible motion to accept bid received on 2003 Ford Explorer

Mayor and city manager report

Denison Airport Commission

Noon, Wed., Dec. 2

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Rachel Desy, Jason Chisholm, Butch Miller, Brian Christensen, Pat Brandt

Agenda: minutes from November 4 meeting, manager’s report, update on signage, update on Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining Crosswind Runway 18/36, discussion and possible motion on the selection of an airport engineering consultant for upcoming projects, approve the payment of bills

Boyer Valley School Board

Special Meeting

6 p.m., Wed., Dec. 2

Commons at Dunlap Building

Agenda: Informational meeting on the STEM Center

Upcoming meetings (subject to change): Denison Parks & Recreation Commission, December 7, 6 p.m., Denison Aquatic Center; Denison Board of Adjustment/Appeal Board, December 8, 9 a.m, city hall council chambers; Denison Community Housing Agency, December 8, noon.

