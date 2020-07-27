- Crawford County Memorial
- Hospital Board
- 4 p.m., Mon., Jul. 27
- Hospital Meeting Rooms C-D
- 100 Medical Parkway
- Denison
All board of trustee meetings for the time being will be conducted electronically with the public allowed to attend by using the following numbers.
Call-in number +1-415-655-0001
Meeting number 141 651 4235
Agenda: minutes; public input (Rich Knowles); reports from mission, quality and finance committees; new business - 5-Start update, COVID-19 update; CEO report; closed session for credentialing with possible action in open session
- Boulders Commission
- 6 p.m., Tue., July 28
- Boulders Boardroom
Agenda: minutes, bills, report on revenues and expenses, event statistics, marketing - bluespace creative presentation, facility management, old business, new business - process for hiring new manager, open discussion
- Denison Planning and Zoning Commission
- 5:30 p.m., Thu., Jul. 30
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Evan Blakley, Doug Dorhout, Dan Eiten, Phil Nichols, Gary Reisz, Mike Schrum, Mike Wight
Agenda: minutes; citizen input for future agenda items; continuing business - rezoning requests/suggestions (if any), annexation requests/suggestions (if any), zoning map suggestions (if any); new business - new roofing for consideration, other for discussion; old business - food trucks, Fineran Avenue planned unit development update (if any), 16th Street Strong America update (if any); building inspector/council feedback - results of Dan Gesy’s appeal to board of adjustment on February 11, other for discussion; commission comments
- Special Meeting Agenda
- Denison Appeal and Adjustment Board
- 9 a.m., Tue., Ju. 28
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Rod Bradley, Tom Brungardt, Ken Davis, Cindy Goslar, Gordon Wiebers
Adjustment Request # 2019-20024: Benigno Moreno, 1109 Settlers Lane, to reduce front yard setback to 19.5 feet to accommodate the construction of a 9’ 10” x 24’ covered porch in front of the house. According to Chapter 167.16, #2 of the Denison Code of Ordinances, the front yard setback in an R1-70 residential district is 30 feet for a 1-family detached home.
Special Use Permit Request # 2020-25: Dale D. Keim, to construct a 30’ x 40’ (1,200 square feet) 3-car detached garage on the property. According to Chapter 170.05, #2 of the Denison Code of Ordinances, “The maximum size of a detached garage for a single-family detached, single-family attached, or duplex residential uses shall not exceed the larger of 720 square feet, or 25% of the building coverage of the main residential structure. A detached garage may exceed these maximums subject to approval of a Special Use Permit.”
Special Use Permit Request # 2020-20022: Bryan Bryant, 718 Pleasant Street (tabled from July 14 meeting), to construct a 30’ x 36’ (1,080 square feet) garage on a concrete slab at the rear of the property to be used for storage. According to Chapter 170.05, #2 of the Denison, Iowa, Code of Ordinances, “The maximum size of a detached garage for a single-family detached, single-family attached, or duplex residential uses shall not exceed the larger of 720 square feet, or 25% of the building coverage of the main residential structure. A detached garage may exceed these maximums subject to approval of a Special Use Permit.”
- Governing Board
- Crawford County Early Childhood Center
- Noon, Tue., Jul. 28
Electronic Meeting via Conference Call
To join the meeting, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309, or come to City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Mike Pardun and Scott Larson (school district), Dave Muhlbauer and Eric Skoog (county supervisors), Doug Wiebers and Christy Welch (city), Linda Dreibelis (hospital)
Agenda: minutes, treasurer’s report, accounts payable, director’s report, public forum