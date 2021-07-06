- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 6
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller
Consent agenda: June 15 minutes, approve bills, approve liquor licenses for Crawford County Fair and Just One More
5 p.m. public hearing on FEMA river embankment project
Public forum - limit 5 minutes
Department head reports
Motion to approve resolution awarding contract to Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project
Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project
Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Frazier Contracting for Homes for Iowa basement on Avenue C
Motion to approve quote from Chad’s Plumbing for plumbing and sewer service connections for Homes for Iowa on Ave C
Motion to approve contract with Granzen Plumbing & Heating for T.A.P. building air conditioning
Discussion and possible motion to approve quote for camera at city hall
Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation for outdoor dining area in city node in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café
Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on steel roofs
Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on amending Chapter 171 regarding opaque barriers
Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase skid loader for public works
Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase a snowplow
Mayor’s report
City manager’s report
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Jul. 7
- City Hall Council Chambers
Approve June 2 minutes
Manager’s report
Update on Phase 3, Stage 2 crosswind runway project
Motion to approve payment of bills