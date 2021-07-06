Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 6

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller

Consent agenda: June 15 minutes, approve bills, approve liquor licenses for Crawford County Fair and Just One More

5 p.m. public hearing on FEMA river embankment project

Public forum - limit 5 minutes

Department head reports

Motion to approve resolution awarding contract to Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project

Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project

Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Frazier Contracting for Homes for Iowa basement on Avenue C

Motion to approve quote from Chad’s Plumbing for plumbing and sewer service connections for Homes for Iowa on Ave C

Motion to approve contract with Granzen Plumbing & Heating for T.A.P. building air conditioning

Discussion and possible motion to approve quote for camera at city hall