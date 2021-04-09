- Denison School Board
- Noon, Mon., Apr. 12
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Derek Lambert, John Held
Agenda
Public hearing on Denison Community School FY22 budget (noon)
Guests, delegates, correspondence
Approval of consent items: agenda, board minutes, bills, financial reports
Personnel report
Approval of Denison CSD FY22 budget
Approval of cooperative purchasing agreement with Area Education Agency
Approval of 2021-2022 Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) positions
Approval of the master contract between Denison CSD and the Denison Education Association for the 2021-2022 school year
Approval of Meet and Confer Employee Groups for the 2021-2022 school year
Approval of the administrative contracts for the 2021-2022 school year
Discussion on sale of property near Denison Middle School
Facilities discussion
- Denison Tourism Board
- 12 p.m., Mon., April 12
- City Hall Council Chambers
Agenda
Appoint secretary
Approve January 12 minutes
Approve financial report as emailed
Tourism coordinator report
Funding Requests:
• Arbor Committee, trees - $1,000
• City of Denison, Christmas Light Fund - $10,000
• Crawford County Cruisers, bike rack - $645
• Crawford County Fair, 2021 Fair - $20,000
• City of Denison, uptown improvements - $20,000
• Spring Health & Wellness Vendor Fair - $2,000
• CDC, Tri City BBQ additional funds - $10,000
Considerations
Citizen comments
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Apr. 12
- Dunlap Board Room and by ZOOM
Agenda
Public hearing on proposed calendar for 2021-2022 school year
Public hearing on proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022
Principals’ reports
Superintendent’s report
Elementary staff presentation
Discuss mask requirement, graduation, board policies
Open forum
Approval items
• Major purchases and personnel
• School calendar for 2021-2022 school year
• Budget for FY22
• Procurement plan
• Insurance plan(s)
• List for graduation
• AEA purchasing agreement
• National Art Honor Society
• Concurrent enrollment contract
• Policies 409-414
Approve to enter exempt session for negotiation
Approve 2021-2022 master contract
Approve certified contracts
Approve classified contracts
- Denison Appeal and Adjustment Board
- 9 a.m., Tue., Apr. 13
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Rod Bradley, Tom Brungardt, Ken Davis, Cindy Goslar, Gordon Wiebers
Agenda
Approve November 10 minutes
Approve finding and decisions of November 10 meeting
Adjustment request #2021-20032: Ray Willson, 121 North 19th Street, request is to reduce the street side yard setback to approximately 10 feet to accommodate the construction of a 6’ x 12’ deck and stairs leading to the rear yard driveway.
Variance request #2021-20033: Mark Jorgensen, 813 North 24th Street, request is to make a second curb cut on the street side yard that will lead to a parking space next to the rear of the house for a camper.
Variance request #2021-20034: City of Denison, 211 Avenue C, request is to reduce the front yard setback to 15 feet and the rear/side yard setback to 6 feet to accommodate the placement of a pre-manufactured home on the empty lot.
Discussion on 219 South 7th Street: Potential purchaser of property would like to know if they would be able to pave the right-of-way to the street, like part of the property and the property adjacent (211 South 7th Street) already is paved. He does understand that parking would not be allowed in the right of way.
- Denison Community Housing Agency
- 12:30 p.m. Tue., Apr. 13
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, Lisa Hicks, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul
Agenda
Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Karla Janning, Region XII; others
Approve March 9 meeting notes
Continue discussion on the Homes for Iowa project
• Review quotes on basement project
• Begin work on LMI family application for Homes for Iowa home
Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th Street duplexes
Update on Operation Paint Brush
• City Council approved $750 from LMI funds to be used this summer.
Other housing items and future agenda items
Possible recommendations from Housing Agency to Denison City Council
• Possible recommendation on low quote for basement