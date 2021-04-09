Approve classified contracts

Denison Appeal and Adjustment Board

9 a.m., Tue., Apr. 13

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Rod Bradley, Tom Brungardt, Ken Davis, Cindy Goslar, Gordon Wiebers

Agenda

Approve November 10 minutes

Approve finding and decisions of November 10 meeting

Adjustment request #2021-20032: Ray Willson, 121 North 19th Street, request is to reduce the street side yard setback to approximately 10 feet to accommodate the construction of a 6’ x 12’ deck and stairs leading to the rear yard driveway.

Variance request #2021-20033: Mark Jorgensen, 813 North 24th Street, request is to make a second curb cut on the street side yard that will lead to a parking space next to the rear of the house for a camper.

Variance request #2021-20034: City of Denison, 211 Avenue C, request is to reduce the front yard setback to 15 feet and the rear/side yard setback to 6 feet to accommodate the placement of a pre-manufactured home on the empty lot.