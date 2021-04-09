 Skip to main content
Meetings
Meetings

DBR-Meetings
  • Denison School Board
  • Noon, Mon., Apr. 12
  • District Conference Room
  • Denison High School

Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Derek Lambert, John Held

Agenda

Public hearing on Denison Community School FY22 budget (noon)

Guests, delegates, correspondence

Approval of consent items: agenda, board minutes, bills, financial reports

Personnel report

Approval of Denison CSD FY22 budget

Approval of cooperative purchasing agreement with Area Education Agency

Approval of 2021-2022 Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) positions

Approval of the master contract between Denison CSD and the Denison Education Association for the 2021-2022 school year

Approval of Meet and Confer Employee Groups for the 2021-2022 school year

Approval of the administrative contracts for the 2021-2022 school year

Discussion on sale of property near Denison Middle School

Facilities discussion

  • Denison Tourism Board
  • 12 p.m., Mon., April 12
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Agenda

Appoint secretary

Approve January 12 minutes

Approve financial report as emailed

Tourism coordinator report

Funding Requests:

• Arbor Committee, trees - $1,000

• City of Denison, Christmas Light Fund - $10,000

• Crawford County Cruisers, bike rack - $645

• Crawford County Fair, 2021 Fair - $20,000

• City of Denison, uptown improvements - $20,000

• Spring Health & Wellness Vendor Fair - $2,000

• CDC, Tri City BBQ additional funds - $10,000

Considerations

Citizen comments

  • Boyer Valley School Board
  • 6 p.m., Mon., Apr. 12
  • Dunlap Board Room and by ZOOM

Agenda

Public hearing on proposed calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Public hearing on proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022

Principals’ reports

Superintendent’s report

Elementary staff presentation

Discuss mask requirement, graduation, board policies

Open forum

Approval items

• Major purchases and personnel

• School calendar for 2021-2022 school year

• Budget for FY22

• Procurement plan

• Insurance plan(s)

• List for graduation

• AEA purchasing agreement

• National Art Honor Society

• Concurrent enrollment contract

• Policies 409-414

Approve to enter exempt session for negotiation

Approve 2021-2022 master contract

Approve certified contracts

Approve classified contracts

  • Denison Appeal and Adjustment Board
  • 9 a.m., Tue., Apr. 13
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Rod Bradley, Tom Brungardt, Ken Davis, Cindy Goslar, Gordon Wiebers

Agenda

Approve November 10 minutes

Approve finding and decisions of November 10 meeting

Adjustment request #2021-20032: Ray Willson, 121 North 19th Street, request is to reduce the street side yard setback to approximately 10 feet to accommodate the construction of a 6’ x 12’ deck and stairs leading to the rear yard driveway.

Variance request #2021-20033: Mark Jorgensen, 813 North 24th Street, request is to make a second curb cut on the street side yard that will lead to a parking space next to the rear of the house for a camper.

Variance request #2021-20034: City of Denison, 211 Avenue C, request is to reduce the front yard setback to 15 feet and the rear/side yard setback to 6 feet to accommodate the placement of a pre-manufactured home on the empty lot.

Discussion on 219 South 7th Street: Potential purchaser of property would like to know if they would be able to pave the right-of-way to the street, like part of the property and the property adjacent (211 South 7th Street) already is paved. He does understand that parking would not be allowed in the right of way.

  • Denison Community Housing Agency
  • 12:30 p.m. Tue., Apr. 13
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, Lisa Hicks, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul

Agenda

Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Karla Janning, Region XII; others

Approve March 9 meeting notes

Continue discussion on the Homes for Iowa project

• Review quotes on basement project

• Begin work on LMI family application for Homes for Iowa home

Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th Street duplexes

Update on Operation Paint Brush

• City Council approved $750 from LMI funds to be used this summer.

Other housing items and future agenda items

Possible recommendations from Housing Agency to Denison City Council

• Possible recommendation on low quote for basement

