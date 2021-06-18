- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Mon., Jun. 21
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Consent agenda: approve May 17 meeting minutes, approve June 9 special meeting minutes, approve monthly bills, monthy finance reports acceptance for filing
Regular Agenda
Authorize annual write-off of bad debts
Consider lease with City of Denison for Boyer Fields
Approve resolution adopting proposed plans and specifications, set public hearing date and date to receive bids for West Receiving Substation transformer installation
Consider proposals and recommendation for replacement payloader for wastewater treatment plans
Consider audit engagement letter
Water conservation plan: receive update from staff on water table and well levels
2021 FEMA embankment washout repairs: approve cost share estimate for wellfield riverbank repair
Any old or new business
Persons wishing to address the board at this meeting should indicate their desire to do so with the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Denison Municipal Utilities not later than one-half hour prior to the meeting, either by written request or by telephone request.
Denison Municipal Utilities
W. Broadway & 7th St.
Denison, Iowa 51442
Phone (712)263-4154
- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m. Mon., Jun. 21
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
Agenda
Minutes, bills and financial reports
Resignations and appointments
Approval of legislative priorities
Approval of milk and fuel bids
Consider time change for July meeting (noon on Monday, July 19)
Second reading of board policies: 701.2 transfer of funds, 703.1 budget planning, 704.1 local state federal misc. income, 704.6 online fundraising campaigns and crowdfunding, 705.2 purchase on behalf of employees, 706.2 payroll deductions, 707.2 treasurer’s annual report, 707.4 audit, 707.5 internal controls, 707.5R1 internal controls procedures, 801.4 site acquisition, 903.1 school community groups, 903.2 community resource persons and volunteers, 904.1 transporting students in private vehicles, 905.2 tobacco/nicotine free environment
Adopt resolutions for athletic safety equipment
Adopt resolution to transfer funds from General Fund to Activity Fund due to COVID restrictions
Approve operational sharing of transportation director for 2021-2022 school year
Adopt resolution approving each depository
Board presentation on achievement data 2020-2021
Facilities discussion
Administrator update
- Boulders Commission
- 6 p.m., Tue., Jun. 22
- Rotary Room, Boulders Conference Center
Agenda
Roll call and introductions
Approve minutes from previous meeting
Bills for approval
Report on revenues and expenses
Event statistics
Marketing (radio ads, ideas)
Facility management (room signs, HVAC, sound system checkup)
Old business
New business (bar staffing, security, pricing, updating website, lease agreement and damage deposit)
Open discussion
- Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency Commission
- 6:30 p.m., Tue., June 22
- Crawford County Courthouse
Members: Kyle Schultz, Jay Ford, Eileen Sailer, Corey Curnyn
Agenda
Approve minutes of previous meeting
Approve agenda
Appoint cities representative to commission
Election of officers for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022
Approve household hazardous waste service agreement with MWA
Approve proposal for annual services with Evora Consulting
Approve proposal for regulatory services with Evora Consulting
Approve wage rates effective June 25, 2021
Budget amendment No. 1 for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
Recycling education
IDNR correspondence
Operator’s report