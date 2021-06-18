 Skip to main content
Meetings
Meetings

DBR-Meetings
  • Denison Municipal Utilities Board
  • 4:30 p.m., Mon., Jun. 21
  • DMU Community Room
  • West Broadway and 7th Street

Consent agenda: approve May 17 meeting minutes, approve June 9 special meeting minutes, approve monthly bills, monthy finance reports acceptance for filing

Regular Agenda

Authorize annual write-off of bad debts

Consider lease with City of Denison for Boyer Fields

Approve resolution adopting proposed plans and specifications, set public hearing date and date to receive bids for West Receiving Substation transformer installation

Consider proposals and recommendation for replacement payloader for wastewater treatment plans

Consider audit engagement letter

Water conservation plan: receive update from staff on water table and well levels

2021 FEMA embankment washout repairs: approve cost share estimate for wellfield riverbank repair

Any old or new business

Persons wishing to address the board at this meeting should indicate their desire to do so with the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Denison Municipal Utilities not later than one-half hour prior to the meeting, either by written request or by telephone request.

Denison Municipal Utilities

W. Broadway & 7th St.

Denison, Iowa 51442

Phone (712)263-4154

  • Denison School Board
  • 5:30 p.m. Mon., Jun. 21
  • District Conference Room
  • Denison High School

Agenda

Minutes, bills and financial reports

Resignations and appointments

Approval of legislative priorities

Approval of milk and fuel bids

Consider time change for July meeting (noon on Monday, July 19)

Second reading of board policies: 701.2 transfer of funds, 703.1 budget planning, 704.1 local state federal misc. income, 704.6 online fundraising campaigns and crowdfunding, 705.2 purchase on behalf of employees, 706.2 payroll deductions, 707.2 treasurer’s annual report, 707.4 audit, 707.5 internal controls, 707.5R1 internal controls procedures, 801.4 site acquisition, 903.1 school community groups, 903.2 community resource persons and volunteers, 904.1 transporting students in private vehicles, 905.2 tobacco/nicotine free environment

Adopt resolutions for athletic safety equipment

Adopt resolution to transfer funds from General Fund to Activity Fund due to COVID restrictions

Approve operational sharing of transportation director for 2021-2022 school year

Adopt resolution approving each depository

Board presentation on achievement data 2020-2021

Facilities discussion

Administrator update

  • Boulders Commission
  • 6 p.m., Tue., Jun. 22
  • Rotary Room, Boulders Conference Center

Agenda

Roll call and introductions

Approve minutes from previous meeting

Bills for approval

Report on revenues and expenses

Event statistics

Marketing (radio ads, ideas)

Facility management (room signs, HVAC, sound system checkup)

Old business

New business (bar staffing, security, pricing, updating website, lease agreement and damage deposit)

Open discussion

  • Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency Commission
  • 6:30 p.m., Tue., June 22
  • Crawford County Courthouse

Members: Kyle Schultz, Jay Ford, Eileen Sailer, Corey Curnyn

Agenda

Approve minutes of previous meeting

Approve agenda

Appoint cities representative to commission

Election of officers for fiscal year ended June 30, 2022

Approve household hazardous waste service agreement with MWA

Approve proposal for annual services with Evora Consulting

Approve proposal for regulatory services with Evora Consulting

Approve wage rates effective June 25, 2021

Budget amendment No. 1 for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

Recycling education

IDNR correspondence

Operator’s report

Topics