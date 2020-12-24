Crawford County Board of Supervisors

9 a.m., Tue., Dec. 29

Supervisors’ Board Room

Courthouse 2nd Floor

Members: Cecil Blum (chairman), Dave Muhlbauer (vice chairman), Kyle R. Schultz, Eric Skoog, Jeri Vogt

9 a.m.: call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest, reading of minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management, personnel changes

9:45 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer – motion to approve resolution appropriating to departments, motion to approve resolution transferring funds from the Rural Basic Fun to the Secondary Road Fund, motion to approve notice of public hearing and publication related to the vacation of a segment of E Avenue located between 250th and 260th Street

10:15 a.m.: discuss and take action on certification of cost allocation plan

10:20 a.m.: swear in new county officials – Colin Johnson, county attorney; James R. Steinkuehler, sheriff; Terri Martens, county auditor; Jean Heiden, board of supervisors; Ty Rosburg, board of supervisors