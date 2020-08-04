- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Aug. 4
- City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: minutes, bills, approve periodic cost estimate No. 1 for Boeck Construction for FEMA debris removal project ($42,839.06), approve periodic cost estimate No. 1 for Boeck Construction for FEMA flap gate repairs project ($13,770.82), approve periodic cost estimate No. 1 for LeRoy & Sons for grading Phase 3 Stage 1 crosswind runway project ($161,175.82)
Regular agenda
5 p.m. public hearing for general obligation corporate purposes bond issue
5 p.m. public hearing on North 20th Street project
Public forum (5-minute limit)
Department head reports
Motion to appoint Hazel Gonzalez to library board to replace Steve Engelhardt
Discussion and possible motion on bids for disposal of fire department used skid unit
Discussion and possible motion on special assessment on Janett property at 222 South Main Street; the special assessments are in the amount of $41,853.06 from the streetscape project on South Main
Motion to approve administrative contract with Region XII for housing rehab grant
Motion to approve resolution approving Preliminary Official Statement and intent to issue debt
Motion to approve resolution to award contract for North 20th Street project
Motion to approve quotes on part of alley from 15th Street to 16th Street between Broadway and 1st Avenue North and part of alley between Broadway and 1st Avenue South on west side of 14th Street
Motion to approve quote to remove retaining walls and add more rock to Denison Hillside
Discussion and possible motion regarding Boulders Conference Center
Discussion regarding library board member living outside city limits
Mayor’s and city manager’s report
Motion for possible closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session
Possible motion on closed session discussion
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Aug. 5
- City Hall Council Chambers
City Hall is now open, but people can also join the meeting via conference call. Call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309
Agenda: minutes; manager's report; citizen comments regarding multiple aircraft storage in hangar spaces; possible motion to adopt policy regarding hangars with more than one aircraft, with possible motion to rescind revised hangar lease; possible motion to renew propane contract with FSC; update on Phase 3, Stage 1 grading and draining crosswind runway 18/36; approve the payment of bills