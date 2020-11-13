 Skip to main content
Meetings
Meetings

DBR-Meetings
  • Denison Municipal Utilities Board
  • 4 p.m. Mon., Nov. 16
  • DMU Community Room
  • West Broadway and 7th Street

Members: Nancy Bradley (chair), Dane Dammen (vice chair), Chad Langenfeld, Tonya Eller and Brian Ettleman

Consent agenda: approval of October 19 minutes, approval of monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing

Regular agenda

Consider health insurance renewal policies for 2021

Review wellness program statistics

Receive update on office hours change

Consider approving 5-year capital improvement program

Consider Smithfield utility bill adjustment

Consider health flexible savings account carryover amendment

Authorize general manager to approve low bid for East Boyer River water main project

Consider DGR task order for engineering services for west receiving substation power transformer replacement

Any old or new business

Persons wishing to address the board should indicate their desire to do so with the secretary of the board not later than one-half hour prior to the meeting, either by written request or by telephone request, 712-263-4154.

  • Denison School Board
  • 5:30 p.m., Mon., Nov. 16
  • High School Library

Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Derek Lambert and John Held

Consent agenda: approval of agenda, board minutes, bills and financial reports

Regular agenda

5:30 p.m. public hearing on continued participation in an instructional support program

5:35 p.m. public hearing on renewal of whole grade sharing agreement with Schleswig Community School District

Resignations and appointments

Adopt resolution of continued participation in instructional support levy program and certification to the Iowa Department of Management

First reading of board policies 407.3 licensed employee retirement and 413.2 support staff retirement

Approve school budget review committee application for modified supplemental amount for operation enrollment out not in previous year’s count

Update on Denison Community School District 2020-2021 learning plan

Administrator updates

  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Nov. 17
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller

Consent agenda: approve bills, approve cash and activity report, approve budget report, approve liquor license for LaEstrella, approve resolution 2020-45 transfer from Local Option Sales Tax to various fund, approve resolution 2020-46 transfer from Road Use Tax to Deb Service, resolution 2020-47 transfer from Tax Increment Finance to Debt Service

Regular agenda

Public forum – limit 5 minutes

Appointments: Motion to appoint Eric Martens to Early Childcare Board to replace Doug Wiebers

Discussion on fee schedule for mechanical and plumbing permits

Discussion and possible motion on authorizing TIF payment to Denison Housing LLC

Motion to approve annual TIF certification

Ordinance amending Chapter 64 – stop & yield signs on 6th Ave N at 24th St

Ordinance amending Chapter 55, Chapter 1 and Chapter 121 to reflect changes made in the Iowa Code during the last legislative session

Mayor Report

City Manager Report

