- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4 p.m. Mon., Nov. 16
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Members: Nancy Bradley (chair), Dane Dammen (vice chair), Chad Langenfeld, Tonya Eller and Brian Ettleman
Consent agenda: approval of October 19 minutes, approval of monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing
Regular agenda
Consider health insurance renewal policies for 2021
Review wellness program statistics
Receive update on office hours change
Consider approving 5-year capital improvement program
Consider Smithfield utility bill adjustment
Consider health flexible savings account carryover amendment
Authorize general manager to approve low bid for East Boyer River water main project
Consider DGR task order for engineering services for west receiving substation power transformer replacement
Any old or new business
Persons wishing to address the board should indicate their desire to do so with the secretary of the board not later than one-half hour prior to the meeting, either by written request or by telephone request, 712-263-4154.
- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Nov. 16
- High School Library
Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Derek Lambert and John Held
Consent agenda: approval of agenda, board minutes, bills and financial reports
Regular agenda
5:30 p.m. public hearing on continued participation in an instructional support program
5:35 p.m. public hearing on renewal of whole grade sharing agreement with Schleswig Community School District
Resignations and appointments
Adopt resolution of continued participation in instructional support levy program and certification to the Iowa Department of Management
First reading of board policies 407.3 licensed employee retirement and 413.2 support staff retirement
Approve school budget review committee application for modified supplemental amount for operation enrollment out not in previous year’s count
Update on Denison Community School District 2020-2021 learning plan
Administrator updates
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Nov. 17
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller
Consent agenda: approve bills, approve cash and activity report, approve budget report, approve liquor license for LaEstrella, approve resolution 2020-45 transfer from Local Option Sales Tax to various fund, approve resolution 2020-46 transfer from Road Use Tax to Deb Service, resolution 2020-47 transfer from Tax Increment Finance to Debt Service
Regular agenda
Public forum – limit 5 minutes
Appointments: Motion to appoint Eric Martens to Early Childcare Board to replace Doug Wiebers
Discussion on fee schedule for mechanical and plumbing permits
Discussion and possible motion on authorizing TIF payment to Denison Housing LLC
Motion to approve annual TIF certification
Ordinance amending Chapter 64 – stop & yield signs on 6th Ave N at 24th St
Ordinance amending Chapter 55, Chapter 1 and Chapter 121 to reflect changes made in the Iowa Code during the last legislative session
Mayor Report
City Manager Report