- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Mon., Sep 21
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Consent agenda: approve agenda, August 17 regular minutes and monthly bills; accept monthly finance reports for filing
State Revolving Fund (SRF)-sponsored project: consider pay request No. 1 - final, approve final acceptance of SRF-sponsored project as complete and sign final documents - owners’ acceptance of contract construction, approve resolution accepting the SRF-sponsored project, resolution fixing dae for ameeting on the proposition to authorize a loan and disbursement agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the city thereunder, consider approval of bond counsel engagement agreement
Overtime policy: consider amendment to overtime for exempt employees
Lime press pump: consider pay request No. 2
Water main: consider engineering proposal for river crossing
Denison Ignite Project: consider contribution to Denison Ignite Project
Any old or new business
Note: DMU and HDR Engineering staff will provide a tour of the wastewater treatment plant project at the conclusion of the meeting
- Denison School Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Sept. 21
- High School Library
- Annual Board Meeting
Agenda: election of president and vice president, oath of office for new officers, board minutes, bills, financial reports, personnel report, 2019-2020 treasurer’s report, appointment of district legal representation, appointment of board secretary and board treasurer and oath of office, adopt resolution approving each depository, approval of preschool contract with St. Rose of Lima, approval of Crawford County Conference Board member, discussion on IASB convention and delegate, approval of waiver for Chapter 12 High School Physical Education Requirements for 2020-2021, first reading of board policy 106 Discrimination and Harassment on Sex Prohibited, update on Denison learning plan - IDPH, DE, State of Iowa Evaluating Sick Students and Staff, adopt resolution of intent to negotiate/renew whole grade sharing with Schleswig, administrator updates
- Boulders Conference Center
- Commission
- 6 p.m., Tue., Sep. 22
- Rotary Room
Agenda: approve previous minutes, present bills for approval, report on revenues and expenses, event statistics, marketing, facility management - damaged hollow metal door, old business - transition report, new business, open discussion