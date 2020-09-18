Agenda: election of president and vice president, oath of office for new officers, board minutes, bills, financial reports, personnel report, 2019-2020 treasurer’s report, appointment of district legal representation, appointment of board secretary and board treasurer and oath of office, adopt resolution approving each depository, approval of preschool contract with St. Rose of Lima, approval of Crawford County Conference Board member, discussion on IASB convention and delegate, approval of waiver for Chapter 12 High School Physical Education Requirements for 2020-2021, first reading of board policy 106 Discrimination and Harassment on Sex Prohibited, update on Denison learning plan - IDPH, DE, State of Iowa Evaluating Sick Students and Staff, adopt resolution of intent to negotiate/renew whole grade sharing with Schleswig, administrator updates