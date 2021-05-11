 Skip to main content
  • Boyer Valley School Board
  • 6:30 p.m., Wed., May 19
  • Dunlap Board Room

Agenda

Public hearing to amend FY21 budget

Principals’ reports

Superintendent’s report

Discussion on the following items: Neil Rife Scholarship, Summer School/Extended School Year, Policy 403.6, SU Insurance, STEM Center Agreement

Open forum

Take action on the following items: financial reports, bills and claims, Major Purchases and Personnel, Board Policy 403.6, Certified and Classified Contracts, SU Insurance, ILGRP Contract, Budget Amendment, STEM Center Agreement, Exempt Session for Negotiations, Administration Contract

Discuss employee handbooks

  • Boyer Valley School Board
  • Special Meeting
  • 7:30 a.m., Thu., May 13
  • Dunlap Board Room

Agenda

Approval of Agenda:

Approve Staff Reduction

  • Region XII Council of Governments
  • Executive Board
  • 12:30 p.m., Thu., May 13
  • ZOOM meeting
  • Region XII COG, 1009 East Anthony, Carroll

Agenda

April 8 meeting minutes

Disclosures of any conflicts of interest

Vouchers for approval

Old business

New business

• Consider corporate authorization resolution for Home State Bank

• Consider IRP interest rate change

• Consider auditor proposals for FY2021, FY 2022 and FY2023 Audits

Executive director report

Fiscal report

Local assistance report

Transit report

