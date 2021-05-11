- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6:30 p.m., Wed., May 19
- Dunlap Board Room
Agenda
Public hearing to amend FY21 budget
Principals’ reports
Superintendent’s report
Discussion on the following items: Neil Rife Scholarship, Summer School/Extended School Year, Policy 403.6, SU Insurance, STEM Center Agreement
Open forum
Take action on the following items: financial reports, bills and claims, Major Purchases and Personnel, Board Policy 403.6, Certified and Classified Contracts, SU Insurance, ILGRP Contract, Budget Amendment, STEM Center Agreement, Exempt Session for Negotiations, Administration Contract
Discuss employee handbooks
- Boyer Valley School Board
- Special Meeting
- 7:30 a.m., Thu., May 13
- Dunlap Board Room
Agenda
Approval of Agenda:
Approve Staff Reduction
- Region XII Council of Governments
- Executive Board
- 12:30 p.m., Thu., May 13
- ZOOM meeting
- Region XII COG, 1009 East Anthony, Carroll
Agenda
April 8 meeting minutes
Disclosures of any conflicts of interest
Vouchers for approval
Old business
New business
• Consider corporate authorization resolution for Home State Bank
• Consider IRP interest rate change
• Consider auditor proposals for FY2021, FY 2022 and FY2023 Audits
Executive director report
Fiscal report
Local assistance report
Transit report