First reading of board policies: 200.3 responsibilities of board of directors, 206.1 president, 206.2 vice president, 213 public participation at board meetings, 213.1 public complaints, 401.14 employee expression, 501.14 open enrollment transfers procedures for sending district, 501.15 open enrollment transfers procedures for receiving district, 502.3 student expression and student publications, 502.3R1 student expression and student publications code, 504.3 student publications, 504.3R1 student publications code, 505.5 graduation requirements, 603.6 physical education, 604.1 private instruction, 606.2 school ceremonies and observances, 701.2 transfer of funds, 711.2 student conduct on school transportation, 711.2R2 use of recording devices on student transportation, 803.1 disposition of obsolete equipment, 804.6 use of recording devices on school property, 804.6R1 use of district-owned recording devices on district property regulation, and 905.3 weapons in the school district