- Crawford County Board of Health
- 12 p.m. Mon., Jul. 19
- Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health
- 105 North Main Street
- Denison
Call to order and roll call - Doug Soseman, Chairman
Approval of agenda for July 19
Approval of meeting minutes for May 17 and June 4
Approval of claims paid to date and BOH signatures
Environmental report- Carey Kersey
I-Smile updates- Jen Macke, RDH
Policy review and approval- Kim Fineran / Lynette Ludwig
- Skilled nursing and hospice documentation policy - discuss & approve
- Hours of work policy- discuss and approve
Personnel-administrators
- New contract hire- Physical Therapist Danette Miller
- Change of job status: Rocio Fernandez PT clerical to FT-37.5 hrs. clerical; Jen Macke PT I-Smile coordinator to FT 37.5 hrs. I-Smile coordinator; Lynn Nulle FT-40 hrs. finance manager to FT 37.5 hrs. finance manager
- Resignations - Emily Suarez, clerical - interpreter
HCCMS, Home Health, Hospice and Public Health Reports/ Updates- Lynette Ludwig & Kim Fineran
- Home Health & Hospice administrator updates
- HCCMS and Public Health updates
- Program Education -Family Planning & Family STEPS
- TB Assessment
- TB Testing – discuss & approve (Action Required)
- Deloit EMS Issue
- Rental Issue-Denison
Financial Reports & Updates-Lynn Nulle
- Monthly Financial Statements- discussion & approval (Action Required)
Variance Reports- Administrators
Report from the Board of Supervisor
Public Forum
- Denison School Board
- Noon, Mon., Jul. 19
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
Minutes, bills and financial report
Personnel report: resignations and appointments
Approval of sharing of ESL teacher with Charter Oak-Ute
Set date, time and location for public hearing on district stakeholder engagement and public input on Denison Community School District Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Plan (5:30 p.m. August 16, Denison High School District Conference Room, 819 North 16th Street)
Facilities discussion
School elections fall 2021
Approve letter of engagement with Ahlers Cooney Attorneys
First reading of board policies: 200.3 responsibilities of board of directors, 206.1 president, 206.2 vice president, 213 public participation at board meetings, 213.1 public complaints, 401.14 employee expression, 501.14 open enrollment transfers procedures for sending district, 501.15 open enrollment transfers procedures for receiving district, 502.3 student expression and student publications, 502.3R1 student expression and student publications code, 504.3 student publications, 504.3R1 student publications code, 505.5 graduation requirements, 603.6 physical education, 604.1 private instruction, 606.2 school ceremonies and observances, 701.2 transfer of funds, 711.2 student conduct on school transportation, 711.2R2 use of recording devices on student transportation, 803.1 disposition of obsolete equipment, 804.6 use of recording devices on school property, 804.6R1 use of district-owned recording devices on district property regulation, and 905.3 weapons in the school district
- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Mon., Jul. 19
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Consent agenda: approval of agenda, approval of June 21 minutes, approval of monthly bills, monthly finance reports acceptance for filing
Community garden storage: consider the addition of on-site storage building
West Receiving Substation transformer: public hearing, approve resolution adopting plans and specifications, approve resolution awarding transformer installation contract
Old power plant –water pumping station: consider engineering proposal for building demolition on Boyer River
Derrick Franck retirement: consider staff recommendation of Blazek representation
East Boyer River water main replacement project: consider recommendation for water main replacement
Sanitary sewer collection system: consider proposals for collection system smoke testing
Water conservation plan: receive update from staff on water table and well levels
Any old or new business
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Jul. 19
- BV South Board Room, Dunlap
Approve agenda and minutes of previous meeting
Principals’ and superintendent’s reports
Discuss Return to Learn plans, handbook updates, transportation, weight room renovation
Open forum
Approve financial reports, bills and claims, major purchases and personnel, operational/sharing contracts, Children’s Square, transportation to STEM Center, depository banks and deposit limits, Return to Learn plans, weight room renovation, new board policies
Appoint district’s legal counsel
Accept handbooks for 2021-2022
Discuss openings, Instructional Support Levy and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy
- Denison Community Housing Agency
- 12:30 p.m., Tue., Jul. 20
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, Lisa Hicks,
John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul
Guests: Pam Soseman, Mayor; Terry Crawford, City Manager
Motion to approve the June 8, 2021 meeting notes.
Update on the Homes for Iowa project
a) Start construction on basement by Frazier Contracting
b) Plumbing by Chad Meseck
c) LMI Family Application for HFI Home
6. Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th St Duplexes
Discussion on Jim Johnson proposal for seven additional homes on North 16th Street
Recommendation from Housing Agency to Denison City Council
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 20
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller
Pledge of allegiance
Motion to approve agenda
Approve consent agenda: minutes, bills, cash and activity report budget report
Public forum – 5-minute limit
Motion to reappoint Phil Wieman to Parks & Rec Board and appoint Hetasvi Patel to Tourism Board to replace Annie Schrum
Ordinance amendment to Chapter 155 – steel roofs, adopt 1st reading or waive 2nd and 3rd readings and adopt amendment
Discussion and possible motion to approve lease with DMU for Boyer Fields
Motion to approve resolution authorizing advertisement for bids and setting dates for bid letting and public hearing on Airport Project - Crosswind RlW 18/36
Discussion and possible motion to authorize snowplow order
Discussion on amending ordinance 60, Sections 60.04 - Power to Direct Traffic & 60.07 -
Obedience to traffic controllers or devices
Discussion and possible motion on requiring possible developers to be required to pay for costs incurred that are associated with a proposed development
Mayor Report
City Manager Report
- Denison Tourism Board
- 12 p.m., Wed., Jul. 21
- City Hall Council Chambers
Agenda: appoint secretary, approve minutes for April 12 meeting, approve financial report as emailed, tourism coordinator report, funding requests – uptown Denison retailers – Taylor Borkowski, considerations, citizen comments