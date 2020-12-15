 Skip to main content
DBR-Meetings
  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 15
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller

Mayor: Pam Soseman

Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of Dec. 1 minutes, approve cash and activity report for November, approve budget report for November, approve liquor licenses for Denison Pronto and Book ‘Em Dano’s

Regular agenda

Public forum (5-minute limit)

Request from 4M Auto Repair for hearing to appeal code violation notices

Report from Denison Community Housing Agency by Jean Heiden

Motion to approve addendum to law enforcement center agreement

Motion to appoint Lisa Hicks to the Denison Community Housing Agency to replace Tonya Eller and appoint Tim Stuart to the Tourism Board to replace Lisa Hicks

Motion to approve a $2,000 contribution to the Council of Governments Housing Trust Fund in fiscal year 2022

Motion to approve fireworks display agreement with J&M Display for July 3, 2021

Motion to approve resolution to accept work on Avenue C/7th Street project

Motion to approve resolution to accept work on North 20th Street project

Ordinance to amend Chapter 64 of city code regarding stop and yield signs on 6th Avenue North at North 24th Street – motion to adopt 1st reading or motion to waive 2nd and 3rd readings and adopt ordinance

Discussion on changing parking ordinance to add no parking along the east curb of North 21st Street from 80 feet north of the centerline of Bel Aire Drive south to the north back of curb of Bel Aire Drive

Discussion to amend the code of ordinances regarding side-by-side vehicles

Department head budget requests for fiscal year 2021-2022

Mayor’s report

City manager’s report

  • Norelius Community Library Board
  • 5:15 p.m., Tue., Dec. 22
  • Library Fireside Room

Members: Kristi Bock (president), Larry Peterson (vice president), Jennifer Zupp (secretary), Barry Bergamo, Stephen Engelhardt, Sandy Velasquez, Hazel Gonzalez

Agenda items pending at this time: bills and accounts, director’s report, Denison Library Friends report, updates on the HVAC system, continued discussion on re-opening plan, June/Paul Baker bequest and discussion on accrued leave. Social distancing and mask protocol will be in place at the meeting. All board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.

