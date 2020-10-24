- Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board
- 5:30 p.m., Mon., Oct. 26,
- 100 Medical Parkway, Denison
Meeting to be conducted electronically with the public allowed to attend telephonically. Call in number +1-415-655-0001; Meeting number 133 110 8752
Agenda: approve minutes from previous month’s meeting, conduct at public meetings policy, public input – Rich Knowles, committee reports (mission, quality, finance), COVID-19 update, capital requests recommendation /action (arthrax shoulder support arm), capital request recommendation /action (vaccination refrigerator), UMB bond refinancing recommendation /action, LifeServe blood supply contract review/action, CEO report, executive session for credentialing with possible action in open session
- Crawford County Board of Supervisors
- 9 a.m., Tue., Oct. 27
- Board Room, 2nd Floor, Courthouse
Board members: Cecil Blum (chair), Dave Muhlbauer (vice chair), Kyle R. Schultz, Eric Skoog, Jeri Vogt
9 a.m.: Call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest, reading of minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management (Jeremy Cadwell – Cadwell Hogs-3383 South Ave. Manilla), personnel changes
9:45 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer
10:15 a.m.: Bruce Musgrave – discuss EMS Association requesting supervisor representative appointment
10:20 a.m.: Discuss and take action – approve of proposals for Crawford County RTU control repair and replacement
10:25 a.m.: Jake Langholz, IT director, discuss and take action, OCIO memorandum of understanding
10:35 a.m.: Discuss and take action – weed commissioner annual report
Upcoming meetings at which the supervisors may attend: 1 p.m. Tue., Oct. 27, Ray and Mike – radio/tower consultants, courthouse 1st floor conference room