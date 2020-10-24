Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board

5:30 p.m., Mon., Oct. 26,

100 Medical Parkway, Denison

Meeting to be conducted electronically with the public allowed to attend telephonically. Call in number +1-415-655-0001; Meeting number 133 110 8752

Agenda: approve minutes from previous month’s meeting, conduct at public meetings policy, public input – Rich Knowles, committee reports (mission, quality, finance), COVID-19 update, capital requests recommendation /action (arthrax shoulder support arm), capital request recommendation /action (vaccination refrigerator), UMB bond refinancing recommendation /action, LifeServe blood supply contract review/action, CEO report, executive session for credentialing with possible action in open session

Crawford County Board of Supervisors

9 a.m., Tue., Oct. 27

Board Room, 2nd Floor, Courthouse

Board members: Cecil Blum (chair), Dave Muhlbauer (vice chair), Kyle R. Schultz, Eric Skoog, Jeri Vogt

9 a.m.: Call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest, reading of minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management (Jeremy Cadwell – Cadwell Hogs-3383 South Ave. Manilla), personnel changes