Wednesday, December 9

Denison Community Housing Agency

Noon, City Hall Council Chambers

To join the meeting electronically, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.

Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul

Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Terry Crawford, city manager/city engineer; others

Approve November 10 meeting notes

Appoint a new secretary for taking and producing minutes

Continue discussion on the Homes for Iowa (HFI) project and the site options for HFI to review; follow-up on HFI’s proposed visit to Denison; use of low- to moderate-income (LMI) fund for HFI project (Crawford)

Continue discussion on use of the LMI fund for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in Denison; financing options/required guidelines

Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th Street duplexes

Other housing items and future agenda items

Possible recommendations from Housing Agency to Denison City Council