Meetings
Meetings

DBR-Meetings

Wednesday, December 9

  • Denison Community Housing Agency
  • Noon, City Hall Council Chambers

To join the meeting electronically, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.

Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul

Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Terry Crawford, city manager/city engineer; others

Approve November 10 meeting notes

Appoint a new secretary for taking and producing minutes

Continue discussion on the Homes for Iowa (HFI) project and the site options for HFI to review; follow-up on HFI’s proposed visit to Denison; use of low- to moderate-income (LMI) fund for HFI project (Crawford)

Continue discussion on use of the LMI fund for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in Denison; financing options/required guidelines

Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th Street duplexes

Other housing items and future agenda items

Possible recommendations from Housing Agency to Denison City Council

Monday, December 14

  • Crawford County Board of Health
  • Noon
  • Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health
  • 105 North Main Street, Denison

Members: Doug Soseman (chair), Marcy Larson, Elizabeth Ranninger, Patty Ritchie, Tim Weber

Approval of agenda

Approval of meeting minutes from June 29 and August 13

Approval of claims paid to date and Board of Health signature

Environmental report by Carey Kersey (via internet)

Approval of material health policies (Larson and Weber)

Present, discuss and approve fiscal year 2019-2020 annual report

Personnel-administrators: resignations, retirements, new hires, status changes – Sheri Rowedder, Kara Bral, Kelsi Jepsen and Emily Suarez

HCCMS, Home Health, Hospice and Public Health reports by Lynette Ludwig and Kim Fineran: HCCMS and public health updates, COVID-19 updates, pharmacy waiver grant, home health/hospice updates, Board of Health term renewals for 2021, agency program statistics

Financial reports and updates by Lynn Nulle

Monthly financial statements – discussion and approval

Discuss and approve to hire BKD CPAs & Advisors to prepare cost report

Status update for Health and Human Services stimulus money]

Variance reports- administrators- one incident

Discuss and assign 2021 Board of Health yearly meeting dates

Report from the board of supervisors

Public forum

  • Boyer Valley School Board
  • 6 p.m., Dunlap Boardroom

 Members: Elizabeth Heistand (president), At Large; Steve Puck (vice president), District 2; Candace Ueding, District 1; Craig Malone, District 1; Paul Klein, District 2; JoEtt Cogdill, District 2; Bud Dunham, At Large

Minutes

Principals’ reports

Superintendent’s report

Discussion items: bus cameras, AtRisk/Dropout budget, STEM partnership, calendar changes

Open forum

Action items: approval of financial reports and bills and claims

Approve the following items: major purchases and personnel, driver’s education fee, 3-member committee for Rife Scholarship, board policies 105 and 606.34, partnership with Woodbine STEM, calendar changes

Discussion items

Exempt session: negotiations

