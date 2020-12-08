Wednesday, December 9
- Denison Community Housing Agency
- Noon, City Hall Council Chambers
To join the meeting electronically, call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.
Members: Brian Ettleman, Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, John Granzen, Evan Blakely, Roger Preul
Welcome guests: Pam Soseman, mayor; Terry Crawford, city manager/city engineer; others
Approve November 10 meeting notes
Appoint a new secretary for taking and producing minutes
Continue discussion on the Homes for Iowa (HFI) project and the site options for HFI to review; follow-up on HFI’s proposed visit to Denison; use of low- to moderate-income (LMI) fund for HFI project (Crawford)
Continue discussion on use of the LMI fund for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in Denison; financing options/required guidelines
Update on Denison Housing Development project – Phase 1: North 16th Street duplexes
Other housing items and future agenda items
Possible recommendations from Housing Agency to Denison City Council
Monday, December 14
- Crawford County Board of Health
- Noon
- Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health
- 105 North Main Street, Denison
Members: Doug Soseman (chair), Marcy Larson, Elizabeth Ranninger, Patty Ritchie, Tim Weber
Approval of agenda
Approval of meeting minutes from June 29 and August 13
Approval of claims paid to date and Board of Health signature
Environmental report by Carey Kersey (via internet)
Approval of material health policies (Larson and Weber)
Present, discuss and approve fiscal year 2019-2020 annual report
Personnel-administrators: resignations, retirements, new hires, status changes – Sheri Rowedder, Kara Bral, Kelsi Jepsen and Emily Suarez
HCCMS, Home Health, Hospice and Public Health reports by Lynette Ludwig and Kim Fineran: HCCMS and public health updates, COVID-19 updates, pharmacy waiver grant, home health/hospice updates, Board of Health term renewals for 2021, agency program statistics
Financial reports and updates by Lynn Nulle
Monthly financial statements – discussion and approval
Discuss and approve to hire BKD CPAs & Advisors to prepare cost report
Status update for Health and Human Services stimulus money]
Variance reports- administrators- one incident
Discuss and assign 2021 Board of Health yearly meeting dates
Report from the board of supervisors
Public forum
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6 p.m., Dunlap Boardroom
Minutes
Principals’ reports
Superintendent’s report
Discussion items: bus cameras, AtRisk/Dropout budget, STEM partnership, calendar changes
Open forum
Action items: approval of financial reports and bills and claims
Approve the following items: major purchases and personnel, driver’s education fee, 3-member committee for Rife Scholarship, board policies 105 and 606.34, partnership with Woodbine STEM, calendar changes
Discussion items
Exempt session: negotiations