Meeting purpose: The city council’s quarterly walkthrough of city facilities – this quarter the library. No action will be taken.

Second reading of the following board policies: 102 Equal Educational Opportunity; 102.E4 Discrimination, Anti-Bullying, and Anti-Harassment Complaint Form; 500 Objectives for Equal Educational Opportunities for Students; 501.4 Entrance-Admissions; 502.8 Search and Seizure; 502.8E1 Search and Seizure Checklist; 503.5 Corporal Punishment, Mechanical Restraint and Prone Restraint; 505.6 Graduation Requirements; 507.8 Student Special Health Services; 603.1 Basic Instruction Program; 603.3 Special Education; 604.6 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution; 604.10 Online Courses; 701.3 Financial Records; 705.1R1 Suspension and Debarment of Vendors and Contractors Procedure; and 705.1R2 Using Federal Funds in Procurement Contracts