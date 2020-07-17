- Denison School Board
- Noon, Mon., Jul. 20
- District Conference Room
- High School Building
Agenda: minutes, bills, financial reports, resignations, appointments, adopt resolution for safety equipment, summer projects update, update on Return to Learn plan, approve Denison Community School District emergency operations plans, approve sharing of ESL teacher with Charter Oak-Ute district, approve memorandum of understanding between Denison district and Denison Job Corps, first reading of school board policies (501.9 Student Absences-Excused, 601.2 School Day, 604.11 Appropriate Use of Online Learning Platforms, 907 District Operation During Public Emergencies, and 907R1 District Operation During Public Emergency Regulation), administrator updates
- Denison Municipal
- Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m., Mon., July 20
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Agenda: minutes, monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing, consider pay request No. 25 for wastewater improvement project, consider pay request No. 4 - final for pressate line relocation project, approve resolution accepting pressate line relocation project, closed session to discuss the proposed sale of particular real estate under Section 21.5 (1)(j), consider proposal for compensation program assessment and salary plan under the employee compensation study, accept Park Motel water main project and authorize general manager to sign forms, COVID-19 status report, any old or new business