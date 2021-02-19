- Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board
- 4 p.m., Mon., Feb. 22
- Hospital Meeting Rooms C-D
- 100 Medical Parkway, Denison
Meeting to be conducted electronically
Call in number: +1-415-655-0001
Meeting number: 133 350 6815
Members: Jay Mendlik, Greg Kehl, Tom Gustafson, David Reisz, Amy Schultz, LaVerne Ambrose, Sid Leise
Agenda
Budget hearing for fiscal year 2021-2022 budget with time for public input, trustees’ discussion and action
Approval of previous month’s minutes
Public input: Rich Knowles
Committee reports: mission committee, quality committee, finance committee
Old business: COVID-19 update
New business: capital purchases – micro-analyzer recommendation/action; capital purchase – air handler upgrade – plasma bar recommendation/action
CEO report
Executive (closed) session for credentialing with possible action in option session
Executive (closed) session to discuss marketing and pricing strategies with possible action in option session
- Crawford County Early Childhood Center Governing Board
- 12 p.m. , Tue., Feb. 23
- Electronic Meeting via Conference Call
To join the meeting call 1-978-990-5008 and enter access code 291309.
Members: Mike Pardun, Scott Larson, Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Christy Welch, Eric Martens, Amy Schultz
Approve Jan. 26 minutes
Appoint chairman and treasurer for 2021
Treasurer’s report (Scott Larson)
Accounts payable (Scott Larson)
Director’s report (Kim Larson)
Public Forum
- Norelius Community Library Board
- 5:15 p.m., Tue., Feb. 23
- Library Fireside Room
Agenda items pending at this time: bills and accounts, director’s report, Denison Library Friends report, updates and discussion on accrued leave and re-opening plans as of March 1. Social distancing and mask protocol encouraged. All board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.