Melba Kolln

Celebration of life for Melba Kolln, 89, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at United Methodist Church in Dow City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Friday, March 18, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include one son, Lonny Kolln, of Denison; two daughters, Myrna Robinson, of Ames, and Jeanie Boeck, of Denison; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Winsor, of Denison; and sister, Donna Schwiesow, of Manning.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

