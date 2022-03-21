Celebration of life for Melba Kolln, 89, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at United Methodist Church in Dow City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Friday, March 18, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include one son, Lonny Kolln, of Denison; two daughters, Myrna Robinson, of Ames, and Jeanie Boeck, of Denison; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Winsor, of Denison; and sister, Donna Schwiesow, of Manning.