Funeral services for Melvin Holdsworth, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 6, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.