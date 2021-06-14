 Skip to main content
Melvin Holdsworth
Melvin Holdsworth

Funeral services for Melvin Holdsworth, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 6, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Clarion Holdsworth, of Denison; daughter: Rhonda Slavik, of Schleswig; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

