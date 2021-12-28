Funeral services for Michael Ashbrook, 62, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township in Charter Oak with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, December 24, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.