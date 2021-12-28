 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Ashbrook

  • 0

Funeral services for Michael Ashbrook, 62, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township in Charter Oak with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, December 24, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Diana "Dee" Ashbrook, of Schleswig; children, Jessica Steinert, of Lawton, Oklahoma, Ryan Ashbrook and his son, Jayden Ashbrook, of Schleswig, Amanda Ashbrook and her son, Karsen Keim, of Schleswig; siblings, Nancy Woebke, Jane Edsen, Sheryl Prokupek and Thomas Schmadeke.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shirley Kastner

Funeral services for Shirley Kastner, 86, of Kiron, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Kiron Baptist Church with burial at …

Jan Deiber

Funeral services for Jan Deiber, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison wi…

Joel Gustafson

Funeral services for Joel Gustafson, 66, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa funeral directors promote vaccination