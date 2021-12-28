Memorial services for 57-year-old Michael Sliefert, 57, of Omaha, Nebraska, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at United Methodist Church in Dow City with visitation one hour prior to the service.

He died Sunday, December 26, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Sliefert, of Omaha, and Alaina Myers, of Papillion, Nebraska; three grandchildren; sisters: Dawn (Sliefert) Malloch, of Omaha, and Lorie Sliefert of Friend, Nebraska; and significant other, Linda Mommsen, of Omaha.