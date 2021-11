Graveside services for Michael Stone, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Friday, November 5, at his home.

Survivors include two sons, Greg Stone, of Black River, Michigan, and Michael Stone Jr., of Texas; his parents, Charles and Elsie Stone, of Denison; a brother, Richard Stone, of Denison; and a sister, Kimberly Mahoney, of Texas.