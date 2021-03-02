Miller encourages students to “Live to Serve” and shows how FFA prepares them for the future

Two years ago, Cory Miller was a Denison High School senior, sitting at a desk in an agriculture classroom, learning about a subject he was, and still is, deeply interested in.
On Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, he returned to the high school to go to the head of the classroom as the vice president of the Southwest District of the Iowa FFA to show students the importance of communication and teamwork and to inspire them to achieve the last phrase of the FFA’s four-phrase motto – “Living To Serve.”
Using activities, he showed how communication, leadership and taking risks are all parts of the FFA experience and preparing students for careers.
In one activity, teams of students had to work out a puzzle that involved ropes. No one could solve the puzzle without help from Miller.
He said the point of the activity is the importance of communication and teamwork, along with the importance of leadership. If everyone was moving around, sometimes in opposite directions, to try to solve the puzzle, it will take longer.
Miller encouraged eligible students to consider applying for a district office.
“We would travel around southwest Iowa to anywhere west of Creston and south of Denison, go to schools and teach FFA members bigger things about communication and leadership but we also have a fun way of doing it,” he said.
He explained all the FFA members have to do is have their supervised agriculture experience (SAE) record books up to date and also go through a district interview process in front of nominating members.
“I’ve seen some really amazing FFA members take where they’ve been in their freshman year and apply it now,” Miller said, adding that it will fulfill the “Living To Serve” part of the FFA motto.
“This is kind of applying that,” Miller said. “When you decide to be a district officer or even run for district office, you’re getting into that last motto of the FFA - a year of service to give back to the members, inspiring new members who want to be here, inspiring members who think better for themselves because FFA creates career success, premier leadership and personal growth within anyone.”
Miller also used a card game to demonstrate attitudes toward taking risk. Students could turn over as many as 15 cards to get the highest score. Black cards added to the total. Red cards subtracted.
He explained that people take risks many times every day – driving a car, just walking down the stairs or making decisions.
“Whatever the case might be, we have risks we take all the time in our lives, and we take those same risks in FFA,” he said.
Miller compared the highest number in the card game to a good experience at an FFA event, while a negative number might represent a bad experience at an FFA event, such as not making any friends.
He said people can take steps to mitigate risk. He pointed to his own car, for example, that had a recall on an airbag. Taking his car to the dealership reduced that risk.
“Just like in FFA, we can mitigate these risks by going to an event with a friend, or with new people, or trying to meet new people,” Miller explained. “One thing I learned is everybody is wearing the same thing (the blue FFA jacket), everybody knows each other, and if you don’t, all you have to do is read the name on the jacket.
“You know what their name is and can build off of that, and since you’re all at an FFA event, you have at least one thing in common.”
Miller said coming back to Denison High School to lead the activities for students provided a different perspective.
“When you’re a teacher versus a student, you get to see students you may not know or students who graduated a couple classes after you and to teach them things that inspired you or that you looked up to as a high schooler. So coming here as a teacher is a really different perspective,” Miller said.
He added that the FFA district officers don’t like to say that they are teachers because of the different teaching styles they use which provide a break from the traditional classes FFA members attend throughout the day.
What Miller gets from traveling throughout the southwest district, talking to classes of students, is the opportunity to give back.
“FFA was one of the biggest organizations I would ever be a part of throughout high school and even right now in my college career, and just having the opportunity to live out that last motto of FFA, Living To Serve, I truly am experiencing a year of service in this position,” he said.
“Going to different schools, you see a lot of different cultures or different ideas that they have to improve upon, whether it be an event they hold to gather members or grow their chapter. So I can also be kind of a spreader in a way of saying chapter A had a really good idea that you guys here at Chapter B could implement,” Miller continued. “It’s nice to share these ideas with different chapters and converse around the state.”