Miller encourages students to “Live to Serve” and shows how FFA prepares them for the future

He said people can take steps to mitigate risk. He pointed to his own car, for example, that had a recall on an airbag. Taking his car to the dealership reduced that risk.

“Just like in FFA, we can mitigate these risks by going to an event with a friend, or with new people, or trying to meet new people,” Miller explained. “One thing I learned is everybody is wearing the same thing (the blue FFA jacket), everybody knows each other, and if you don’t, all you have to do is read the name on the jacket.

“You know what their name is and can build off of that, and since you’re all at an FFA event, you have at least one thing in common.”

Miller said coming back to Denison High School to lead the activities for students provided a different perspective.

“When you’re a teacher versus a student, you get to see students you may not know or students who graduated a couple classes after you and to teach them things that inspired you or that you looked up to as a high schooler. So coming here as a teacher is a really different perspective,” Miller said.

He added that the FFA district officers don’t like to say that they are teachers because of the different teaching styles they use which provide a break from the traditional classes FFA members attend throughout the day.