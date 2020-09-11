 Skip to main content
Milling on 7th Street
Milling on 7th Street

DBR-Milling on 7th Street

A crew from Blacktop Service mills the asphalt from 7th Street on Thursday, part of the street reconstruction on that route and on Avenue C. Blacktop Service is a subcontractor to Ten Point Construction, of Denison, the general contractor for the project. Photo by Gordon Wolf

