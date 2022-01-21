Memorial services for Milo Schiernbeck, 74, of Schleswig, will be conducted at a later date.

He died Wednesday, January 19, at his home in Schleswig.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Schiernbeck, of Schleswig; daughter, Michelle Volkert, of Correctionville; sons, Jason Schiernbeck, of Battle Creek, and Shannon Schiernbeck, of Schleswig; stepdaughter, Jennet Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri; stepson, Robert Nepper, of Slater; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Marlene Shaw, of Liberal, Missouri, and Marlys Buckner, of Lamar, Missouri.