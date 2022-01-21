 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milo Schiernbeck

  • 0

Memorial services for Milo Schiernbeck, 74, of Schleswig, will be conducted at a later date.

He died Wednesday, January 19, at his home in Schleswig.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Schiernbeck, of Schleswig; daughter, Michelle Volkert, of Correctionville; sons, Jason Schiernbeck, of Battle Creek, and Shannon Schiernbeck, of Schleswig; stepdaughter, Jennet Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri; stepson, Robert Nepper, of Slater; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Marlene Shaw, of Liberal, Missouri, and Marlys Buckner, of Lamar, Missouri.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lois Anne Houston

Mass of Christian Burial for Lois Anne Houston, 95, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, January 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic …

Marlys Riessen

Private graveside services for Marlys Riessen, 85, of Omaha, Nebraska, will be conducted Saturday, January 22, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Wesley Stoelk

Mass of Christian Burial for Wesley Stoelk, 89, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, at St. Ann Catholic Church…

Sherry L. McMullen

A funeral service for Sherry L. McMullen, 65, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Grace Church in Denison, with interment a…

Ray Fredericks

Mass of Christian Burial for Ray Fredericks, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if USPS won't let you order free COVID-19 tests