Milo Schiernbeck

Memorial services for Milo Schiernbeck, 74, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Wednesday, January 19 at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Schiernbeck, of Schleswig; daughter, Michelle Volkert, of Correctionville; sons, Jason Schiernbeck, of Battle Creek, and Shannon Schiernbeck, of Schleswig; stepdaughter, Jennet Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri; stepson, Robert Nepper, of Slater; seven grandchildren; and siblings: Marlene Shaw, of Liberal, Missouri, and Marlys Buckner, of Lamar, Missouri.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

