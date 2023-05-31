In their first trip to the state tournament in 16 years, Denison-Schleswig fell to undefeated Marion 3-1 in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The 7-seeded Monarchs quickly fell behind to the No. 2 Wolves when Bryker Langfeld found the back of the net in the fourth minute off a cross from Sawyer Udenholfen.

It took just nine minutes for the Monarchs to seemingly equalize, but Alexander Garcia’s goal was chopped off after it was ruled that he stepped out of bounds prior to taking the shot.

Udenholfen scored himself with time running down in the first half, giving the Wolves a 2-0 lead at the break.

Denison dialed up the pressure, but against the run of play, Jackson Kirsch put away a free kick just short of the hour mark to put the Monarchs in a three-goal hole.

Senior Chris Campos pulled one back on a rebound of his own shot for the Monarchs just three minutes later in the 62nd minute, but the Wolves held out for the final 18 minutes and kept the Monarchs from mounting a serious comeback.

Even in a 3-1 defeat, Denison made their first state tournament appearance since 2007. While they lose five foundational seniors – Campos, Jesus Espinosa, Garcia, Kaiden Krajicek and Jesse Valasquez – the future is bright after a historic season for the Monarchs.

Denison (10-5) 0 1 – 1