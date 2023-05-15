After what started as a rough week the Denison-Schleswig boys soccer team still claimed a share of the Hawkeye 10 conference title, despite a loss to Glenwood, and immediately bounced back the next game two days later to build some momentum into the postseason.

Listed below is the week’s scoreboard with all the area team’s action.

Monday, May 8

Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0: Class 1A No. 5 Underwood’s offense was too much for the Panthers to handle as the Eagles dominated the pace and scored seven goals in the first half and three more in the second half to win by mercy rule.

Underwood (8-2) 7 3 – 10

Logan-Magnolia (7-9) 0 0 – 0

Boys

Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 0: Class 1A No. 12 Underwood cruised by the Panthers in Logan while Lo-Ma created just one shot on goal in the game.

Underwood (10-4) 4 2 – 6

Logan-Magnolia (0-12) 0 0 – 0

Tuesday, May 9

Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 0: The Rams shut out the Monarchs as Glenwood’s Nora Dougherty scored all three goals in the game.

Glenwood (10-5) 3 0 – 3

Denison-Schleswig (7-7) 0 0 – 0

St. Albert 5 Logan-Magnolia 1: The Panthers stayed within striking distance through the first half, but couldn’t close the gap as the Saintes scored two more goals in the second half to beat the Panthers in Council Bluffs.

McKenna Witte scored the lone goal for Lo-Ma.

Logan-Magnolia (7-10) 1 0 – 1

St. Albert (11-5) 3 2 – 5

Boys

St. Albert 9 Logan-Magnolia 0: The Class 1A No. 16 Falcons offense had six different players score goals, as they defeated the Panthers in Council Bluffs.

Logan-Magnolia (0-13) 0 0 – 0

St. Albert (9-7) 3 6 – 9

Wednesday, May 10

Glenwood 2 Denison-Schleswig 1: The Class 2A No. 8 Rams edged past the Monarchs in Glenwood in a game that was rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The win forced the Monarchs to split the boy’s Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer title three ways with themselves, Glenwood, and Lewis Central.

Jesse Velasquez scored for the Monarchs in the second half after falling behind 2-0 at halftime, but couldn’t score the equalizer on the road.

Denison-Schleswig (7-4) 0 1 – 1

Glenwood (10-2) 2 0 – 2

Friday May 12

Denison-Schleswig 10 Atlantic 0: The Monarchs bounced back from Wednesday’s tough loss with a strong win over the Trojans.

Jesus Espinoza, scored a hat trick in the win, to lead the Monarchs, Emmanuel Prado scored twice, and Jesse Velasquez, Alexander Garcia, Christopher Campos, Rene Vargas, and Kaiden Krajicek all scored a goal as well.

Richard Gonzalez dished out four assists to lead the team. Jackson Saravia and Campos each had two assists, and David Cardenas had an assist as well in the win.

Atlantic (2-14) 0 0 – 0

Denison-Schleswig (8-4) 2 8 – 10