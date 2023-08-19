“KingMingsNThings” “is a few friends who started with nothing more than a small rock tumbler and some big ideas,” Bill King, a rock-hound who was raised in North Carolina and shortly found his way to the Midwest, said.

“It wasn’t long before the group pooled their funds and got a 6 inch cabbing machine and trim saw to start making cabochons,” the excited Kevin Ming added.

They started creating beautiful cabochons that they made into necklaces and earrings.

“We source our rough stone from all over the United States and the world with a lot of rock-hound friends we have made along the way,” they confided.

They invested in more elaborate machines and their ideas and creativity kept becoming bigger. Recently added to their equipment is a small laser engraver and since are discovering even more ways to create things of beauty and interest.