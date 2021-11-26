Muhlbauer drops out of campaign

Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor from Manilla, announced he is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate. Muhlbauer was one of five Iowa Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to likely face Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2022.

Muhlbauer cited the death of a nephew in an accident earlier this year, stating it “has had a devastating effect on our family.”

“After a period of reflection with my family and close friends, I have decided that I will not be able to continue my campaign for the United States Senate,” Muhlbauer said in a statement. “I hope you’ll all understand that my family and I continue to need time together to grieve.”

Muhlbauer thanked his supporters and the “outpouring of love and understanding” from neighbors and other Iowans.