Murder at the 70s Disco Party: A groovy night at the Klondike Hotel

“It’s also a dinner, so we’ll have a little social time in the very beginning,” Ertz said. “The meal is going to be salads, lasagna with all the fixings, and we will also have dessert.”

An act of the play will take place in front of the audience between each course.

“Then they can make their own decision as far as who they think did it,” she said. “We’re going to do a giveaway prize if they end up guessing it.”

Ertz said she was not sure what the prize will be.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. on the 19th; the event will last about two and a half hours.

Proceeds from the $15 tickets will go to the Manilla Area Historical Association.

Ertz said the last tickets were sold on Wednesday.

“We were really shocked,” she said. “We thought about moving it up to the (Manilla) fire hall because we were getting so many requests. Our goal was to stop at 20, but we went way over.”

They decided to keep the event at the Klondike because many people signed up with the understanding that it would take place at the historic hotel.