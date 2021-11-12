Murder at the 70s Disco Party: A groovy night at the Klondike Hotel

Del DiscoLord got the shock of his life when he was electrocuted at his own birthday party.
Attendees at the “Murder at the 70s Disco Party” on November 19 will have a chance to try to find out who caused Del’s demise.
The event will take place at the Klondike Hotel in Manilla.
“Two years ago we did several murder mysteries at the Klondike and now, with things getting to be a little bit easier, we would like to bring it back,” said Michele Ertz, who organized the event for the Manilla Area Historical Association.
“This one is based in the groovy 70s. We’re asking the people who attend to dress in the 70s attire and then it plays out as a murder mystery.”
It’s up to the attendees and actors to determine who killed Del DiscoLord.
“He was electrocuted inside a giant disco ball at his birthday party; we’ll bring all of the witnesses and everyone together to go through the events and determine who killed Del,” she said.
“The actors are people who have volunteered. Most of them are people I know, but some of the people who have signed up to come to the event wanted to be part of the action and have a role in it. It’s a variety of community members.”
The entire event will unfold on the main floor of the Klondike.
“It’s also a dinner, so we’ll have a little social time in the very beginning,” Ertz said. “The meal is going to be salads, lasagna with all the fixings, and we will also have dessert.”
An act of the play will take place in front of the audience between each course.
“Then they can make their own decision as far as who they think did it,” she said. “We’re going to do a giveaway prize if they end up guessing it.”
Ertz said she was not sure what the prize will be.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. on the 19th; the event will last about two and a half hours.
Proceeds from the $15 tickets will go to the Manilla Area Historical Association.
Ertz said the last tickets were sold on Wednesday.
“We were really shocked,” she said. “We thought about moving it up to the (Manilla) fire hall because we were getting so many requests. Our goal was to stop at 20, but we went way over.”
They decided to keep the event at the Klondike because many people signed up with the understanding that it would take place at the historic hotel.
“We didn’t want to disappoint the ones that had already signed,” she said.