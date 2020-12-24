Musgrave resigns from CCMH

A paramedic position is open at present, Muck noted.

Trustee Tom Gustafson asked what financial impact the change would have on the hospital.

“It will have some financial impact positively for the hospital, but that’s not what this decision is being based on,” Hollander said.

Muck said the salary for the new position would be lower because it would be a change from a manager, who had been in place for a while, to a standard front-line staff position with some incentive pay for the lead position duties.

“It will be quite the cost-savings actually when it comes down to it,” she said.

CCMH CFO Rachel Melby said the hospital would be saving the salary of one full-time employee (FTE).

Muck said the new individual will work under CCMH Emergency Services Director Dr. Jason Franklin, who oversees the ambulance service and the CCMH ER.

“He was a paramedic at one point, so it’s not like we’re not covered and we don’t have knowledge,” Muck said. “We have great knowledge.”

“I see how it might be advantageous to have one person overseeing everything,” Kehl said.