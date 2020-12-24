Musgrave resigns from CCMH

In his medical staff update at the Monday evening meeting of the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees, Dr. John Lothrop announced the resignation of Bruce Musgrave, CCMH ambulance department manager.
Musgrave will leave CCMH at the beginning of January.
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said the manager position will not be filled.
“We’re probably looking at a lead paramedic,” she said.
“There is still going to be leadership within that department at the paramedic level,” said Doug Hollander, CCMH vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer.
The new lead position would be an individual who would have an allotment of a certain number of office hours to deal with reporting and a certain number of hours in which the individual would work as a staff paramedic, he said.
“We’re still working out all the details of that, but we’ll probably be posting that in the next week or so,” Hollander said.
Trustee Greg Kehl asked if the lead position would come from within the present ambulance staff.
“Potentially - they’re all welcome to apply,” Hollander said. “We’ll take whoever we find to be the best candidate for the job.”
A paramedic position is open at present, Muck noted.
Trustee Tom Gustafson asked what financial impact the change would have on the hospital.
“It will have some financial impact positively for the hospital, but that’s not what this decision is being based on,” Hollander said.
Muck said the salary for the new position would be lower because it would be a change from a manager, who had been in place for a while, to a standard front-line staff position with some incentive pay for the lead position duties.
“It will be quite the cost-savings actually when it comes down to it,” she said.
CCMH CFO Rachel Melby said the hospital would be saving the salary of one full-time employee (FTE).
Muck said the new individual will work under CCMH Emergency Services Director Dr. Jason Franklin, who oversees the ambulance service and the CCMH ER.
“He was a paramedic at one point, so it’s not like we’re not covered and we don’t have knowledge,” Muck said. “We have great knowledge.”
“I see how it might be advantageous to have one person overseeing everything,” Kehl said.
The ambulance services at many other hospitals are overseen by emergency services directors, Muck said.
Tom Eller, in his last meeting as a CCMH trustee, recommended that the board of trustees provide a commendation for Musgrave’s service to the hospital.
Eller said Musgrave had turned around a bad situation in the ambulance service.
“Bruce put it back together,” he said. “This was critical to the well-being of the hospital and it needs to be recognized.”
Hollander said he would create a commendation stating that the board recognizes Musgrave’s service to the facility.