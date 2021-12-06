 Skip to main content
Nancy Tucker
Nancy Tucker

Funeral services for Nancy Tucker, 58, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, December 5, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her parents, Max and Sara Thomas, of Denison; four children, Dana Neemann, of Denison, Vanessa Tucker, of Omaha, Nebraska, Sarah Stone, of Denison, and Joshua Tucker, of Grimes; five grandchildren; and two siblings, Marc Morey, of California, and Karen Smith, of Omaha.

