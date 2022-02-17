Funeral services for Nancy Werneburg, 62, of Ida Grove, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, February 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, February 17, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.