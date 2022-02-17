 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Werneburg

Funeral services for Nancy Werneburg, 62, of Ida Grove, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, February 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, February 17, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Werneburg Sr., of Ida Grove; her mother, Shirley Puck, of Denison; a daughter, Deborah Puck, of Carroll; three grandchildren; six stepchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

