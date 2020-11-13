Nature center fundraiser is Sunday

On Sunday, Smith Vending in Denison will conduct a breakfast fundraiser for Yellow Smoke Park’s Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center.

“They’re going to do a drive-through breakfast and all the proceeds will go to the nature center, which was an amazing offer from them,” said Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen.

The funds will be put toward nature center programming that goes beyond the funding provided by the county.

Crawford County pays for maintaining the nature center building, food for the animals and gardening items.

Fundraisers throughout the year pay for additional items for the program.

This year’s Easter egg hunt, summer nature camps, July 3 carnival and Fall Festival, which would have been fundraisers, were all canceled.

The nature center is behind this year in collecting necessary funds, Sonnichsen said.

“One of the big programs we do in the spring is we hatch chickens in the classroom,” Sonnichsen said. “The incubators we use run almost $300 per incubator because they have a glass door where the kids can watch them.”

Other items have to be replaced due to ordinary wear and tear.