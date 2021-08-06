Nearly all of Crawford County remains in abnormally dry status

Drought conditions worsen to the north and east
All but the southwest corner of Crawford County remains in an abnormally dry status, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released on Thursday, August 5, for data as of August 3.
The southwest corner of the county shows no drought conditions.
Moderate and worse drought conditions begin not far to the north and east of Crawford County.
Ida, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties show a mix of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions, and the northeast corner of Sac County shows severe drought conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
For more about drought conditions in Iowa, see the following report from the Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau.
Iowa received 3.98 inches of rain in July, slightly less than normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
However, the continued lack of rainfall led to the expansion of drought conditions and the return of the extreme drought classification for the first time since April.
About 75% of the state is rated in some level of drought, with severe drought covering over one quarter of Iowa, and extreme drought covering almost 7%.
Since early July, drought conditions have improved across western and southern Iowa but have deteriorated in east central and northeast parts of the state.
The extreme drought designation covers the largest area of the state in nearly a year.
This dryness is reflected in decreasing streamflows in central and north-central Iowa and continued concern for shallow groundwater supplies in some areas of the state.
The area of concern for shallow groundwater has shifted from northwest Iowa to north-central Iowa.
About 82% of the subsoil in northwest Iowa is rated as being short or very short of moisture, while soil moisture levels in west central and central Iowa are 77% short or very short. Soil moisture levels are generally better across the southern third of the state.
For more information, visit iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Water-Summary-Update