Nearly all of Crawford County remains in abnormally dry status

Drought conditions worsen to the north and east

All but the southwest corner of Crawford County remains in an abnormally dry status, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released on Thursday, August 5, for data as of August 3.

The southwest corner of the county shows no drought conditions.

Moderate and worse drought conditions begin not far to the north and east of Crawford County.

Ida, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties show a mix of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions, and the northeast corner of Sac County shows severe drought conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor map.

For more about drought conditions in Iowa, see the following report from the Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau.

Iowa received 3.98 inches of rain in July, slightly less than normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

However, the continued lack of rainfall led to the expansion of drought conditions and the return of the extreme drought classification for the first time since April.

About 75% of the state is rated in some level of drought, with severe drought covering over one quarter of Iowa, and extreme drought covering almost 7%.