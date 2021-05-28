New college credit courses added at DHS

Welding classes move to WITCC

When classes resume at Denison High School (DHS) this fall, some changes will be apparent to an existing class, a new class will be added and several other classes will be revamped, all with an eye on giving students more opportunities to advance toward college while still in high school.

The long-running DHS welding classes will take place in a new location this fall.

“We’ve had welding classes for years here at the high school with dual credit through Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC),” said Dave Wiebers, DHS principal.

“We’ve been able to work a time schedule out to use their welding lab at their facility. It’s been a great benefit for our program and hopefully theirs; they have really invested in a top-notch welding facility.”

DHS will also kick off a new HVAC program in cooperation with WITCC in the fall.