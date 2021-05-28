New college credit courses added at DHS

Welding classes move to WITCC
When classes resume at Denison High School (DHS) this fall, some changes will be apparent to an existing class, a new class will be added and several other classes will be revamped, all with an eye on giving students more opportunities to advance toward college while still in high school.
The long-running DHS welding classes will take place in a new location this fall.
“We’ve had welding classes for years here at the high school with dual credit through Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC),” said Dave Wiebers, DHS principal.
“We’ve been able to work a time schedule out to use their welding lab at their facility. It’s been a great benefit for our program and hopefully theirs; they have really invested in a top-notch welding facility.”
DHS will also kick off a new HVAC program in cooperation with WITCC in the fall.
“The hard part of scheduling any of what we call a ‘concurrent enrollment course’ with (WITCC) is to try to match up instructors with our time schedule because we’re under a block schedule, which is a little different format,” Wiebers said. “We’ve matched it up so our kids will be going there for the first semester. They’ll start a little bit earlier in the morning – taking classes from 7:50 in the morning until 9:25 in HVAC.”
Wiebers said WITCC has been a very good partner in the process of developing the class schedules.
The HVAC classes will be worth a total of six college credits for DHS students.
“They will be taking a three-hour (three credit) class called Heating Fundamentals and another three-hour class called Basic Electrical Theory,” Wiebers said. “When those kids get done with that class at semester time, they’ll have six credits toward their heating and HVAC career pathway.”
The six college credits will equal two high school credits because DHS credits are assigned according the periods the classes meet.
HVAC is a new offering for DHS students.
“With the marketplace for kids that want to go into that career, we figured it was a good time to start that as a career path,” he said. “We’ve been working with Western Iowa Tech more and more to get kids taking more of a career pathway while they’re in high school and offering more classes that cross over to multiple different career pathways.”
Wiebers said the school’s CTE (Career Technical Education) advisory committee, which meets every spring, has invited business representatives to talk about needs and interests in their areas of the community.
The HVAC, welding and CNA (certified nursing assistant) programs grew, in part, out of those meetings, he said.
Next year will be the third year of the DHS CNA program, which consistently has 20 students enrolled each semester, Wiebers aid.
Two other classes at DHS are being modified to help students on a path to college.
“We’ve revamped our math courses to meet Western Iowa Tech’s math requirements for some of those kids going into a career pathway,” Wiebers said. “It’s a class called Applied Math that will be a college course that students can get credit for. It will help them, whether it’s for an HVAC career pathway or if it’s a business/secretarial pathway.”
The course overlaps many different careers, he said.
The former composition course has been revamped into a “Workplace Communications” class.
The Applied Math and Workplace Communications classes will each be offered for three college credits.
Both revised classes will begin this fall.
Wiebers said the construction, welding, HVAC and electrician trades continue to have growing demand for workers.
“Our job at the school is to meet that demand and the demand of our kids,” he said.