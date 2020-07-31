New members welcomed to Farm Bureau's 2020 Young Farmer Advisory Committee

July 30, West Des Moines - The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) Young Farmer Advisory Committee has elected new leaders for 2020.
The officers and district representatives are committed to uniting young farmers, ages 18-35, throughout the state through engaging programs and events, including the annual IFBF Young Farmer Conference, which draws hundreds of young farmers and agribusiness leaders together to connect and share ideas.
Elected to officer positions are:
• Mary Ebert, Guthrie County, Chair
• Shonda Hahn, Johnson County, Vice-Chair
• Allison Kruger, Hancock County, Secretary
• Kristin Plate, Mahaska County, Historian
• Megan Hansen, Cass County, PR Chair
Ebert and her husband, Adam, raise three kids on their grain, cattle and hog farm. The pair also farm with Mary’s family and do custom manure hauling. The Eberts are both involved with their church and volunteer as EMTs.
Hahn and husband, Jeremie, raise corn, soybeans, hay and cattle. Hahn runs her own seed business, Eister Ag LCC, and is an independent seed advisor for LG Seeds. She is active with the Johnson County Women, Land and Legacy, enjoys Iowa Hawkeye wrestling and sells produce at the local farmers market.
Kruger and her husband, Darrin, farm with his family growing corn, soybeans and hogs. She works at Hancock County Health System as a dietary director and inpatient dietician. The couple enjoy downhill skiing, water sports, biking, camping and volunteering at their church.
Hansen along with husband, Dan, raise their three kids and own and manage Ag Decisions Services LCC, an ag consulting business focused on fertility management, seeding prescriptions and soil sampling for the Granular Agronomy, Pivot Bio and Soil Analytics brands. Hansen has also represented Iowa in the American Farm Bureau national discussion meet.
Plate returned to the farm in 2010 after living in five states and four countries, following her husband, Sherwin’s, U.S. Army orders. They have three kids and raise grain and hogs. Plate also substitutes at her children’s school and teaches bible studies to three- and four-year-olds.
Additional new district representatives added to the committee include Brandon and Dee Pickard of Marshall County, Keaton Keitzer and Keely Acheson of Des Moines County and Dan and Megan Hansen of Cass County. The new committee members will serve three-year terms as communicators for their districts.
The 2021 Young Farmer Conference will take place January 29-30 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. For more information on the Young Farmer Program, visit https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Farmer-Resources/Farm-Bureau-Leaders/Young-Farmer-Program.