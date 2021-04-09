New signs on Yellow Smoke Park trail to warn of snow/ice danger

An alternative would be to put up warning signs letting the public know the trails are not cleared in the winter.

In an email conversation with Gosch, ICAP Senior Risk Control Specialist Janis Hochreiter said, “If the county decides not to do the maintenance, then information needs to be relayed to the public that the trails are not maintained during the off season. From a Risk Control standpoint, this should be done with reasonable signage at the main trail heads and reasonable signage along the actual walking trail. Of course there is no set sign count and the public will always access at different points on the trail so that is why I said reasonable signage.”

Gosch said he asked Miller whether posted warning signs would affect a potential legal settlement amount if someone falls and breaks their leg.

Miller said it would not matter, Gosch said.

“But an insurance company is never going to tell you, ‘Hey, don’t put up signs when you can put up signs,’” Gosch said.

The signs might help somewhat, he said.

The conservation board on Wednesday afternoon approved putting up signs that state, “No winter maintenance; trails may be icy, snow covered or slippery; travel at your own risk.”