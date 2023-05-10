Baccalaureate Service set for West Harrison’s 2023 grads

The West Harrison Ministerial Alliance will sponsor a Baccalaureate Service for the West Harrison graduating class of 2023.

The service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. in the east gym at West Harrison School, 410 Pine St., Mondamin.

There will be a time for refreshments and conversation in the Commons following the service.

Paper drive set

for Saturday

The Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will hold the May paper drive on Saturday, May 13 in the Walmart parking lot, 510 Ave. C.

The Scouts will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help you unload your tied, bundled or sacked newspapers.

You may bring your acceptable papers in either paper bags or cardboard boxes; please no plastic bags. Please limit cardboard.

Norelius Community Library holds monthly business meeting

The Norelius Community Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly business meeting on May 16th, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. The agenda includes review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports.

Old business includes Landscaping Project update, Policy draft review-AED Units, Internal Wi-Fi boosters, Tile Grout cleaning. New business includes

Finance Committee Report: FY24 pay increases-Staff Evaluations, Trustee Evaluations Report. Library board meetings are subject to Iowa Open Meetings Law.

The meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Please contact the library at 263-9355 for more information.

Local history program

The Schleswig Library will present a program on local history Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. The program entitled “Your Grandfather’s Schleswig–Vol. II.” It is a requested return of a view of the community in a different era and a look at its development. It will be narrated by Larry Grill.

Community garden plots available

Have no space for a garden at your home? A community garden plot is for you!

These plots are available for any community member who would like to grow their own produce. Plots come in three different sizes: 200 square feet for $20 per plot, 400 square feet for $30 per plot, and 600 square feet for $40 per plot. A $10 deposit is required in addition to the fee for the requested plot size. The plots are located off of Seventh Street, near the Denison Municipal Utilities water plant.

All garden plots are tilled and available as of May 1 to begin planting. Water is provided on site for gardeners to use as needed. Additionally, gardeners are responsible for keeping their garden plot and the area surrounding their plot clean and free of trash.

At the end of the growing season, gardeners are required to clear their plot in preparation for the 2023 growing season.

Contact the Crawford County Extension and Outreach Office at 712-263-4697 for more information or to reserve your gardening plot for the 2023 growing season.

Denison Zone Spring Rally

The Denison Zone LWML Spring Rally was held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison on Thursday, April 27. The theme for the rally was, “Celebrate the Lord of the Nations” Psalm 33:12-13.

Host Pastor Chad Trunkhill led the opening devotion with the group singing, “Lord I need You.” Zone President Peggy Wunschel opened the 2023 spring rally with members reciting the LWML pledge.

The guest speaker, Tameria Francisco, was introduced by the Zone Vice-President Marsha Waderich. Tameria Francisco, the Community Relations Manager of Mosaic in western Iowa shared a great deal of information about Mosaic and the program, “Rejoicing Spirits” which is an innovative ministry designed to enrich the faith lives of all people, specifically those with intellectual, behavioral, developmental and mental health disabilities.

An offering was given for scholarships to help support current students at Unity Ridge School.

After the introduction of the Denison Zone Board, a humorous skit was presented by members from Zion Ladies Aid. The theme for their skit illustrated there are no guarantees in life, but with Christ there is a lifetime guarantee so be of good courage!

An invitation to come to the fall rally at Trinity Lutheran in Manilla on Sept. 21, 2023 was presented to the group. Pastor Mark Kluzek, Denison Zone Counselor, led the closing devotions and prayers and finished by accompanying the group on his guitar as they joined together singing, “Because He Lives.”

The morning activities concluded with a wonderful casserole luncheon served by the ladies of the Our Savior Women’s Guild. Those attending left with joy in their hearts and a “spring” in their step.

Capturing Memories Exhibit at the Moorhead Cultural Center opens with a new twist

The new twist is the surprise of a display of vintage cameras. They can be viewed from the street or inside the building. Local people and families have loaned old cameras: the Laberta Hinrichsen family, Julia Victor, Emogene Andrews family, Bill Dunlop family, Susan Miller, Christina Haug, Sharon Hinrichsen, and Alice Crews family.

This year we have some images that will be of interest to men. Jack Jones, of Moorhead, shared a picture of his old car which is decaying away in brush. A 1938 B Allis Chalmers with a narrow front end which belongs to Jerry Pickle, of Moorhead, is included. And believe it or not, there is an image of Buffalo Hunters mounted on their horses; all lined up against the afternoon sky, shared by Julie Andrews of Omaha, Nebraska.

Ribbon winners will be announced next week.