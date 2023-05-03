FFA plant sale approaches

The Denison FFA will host its plant sale on May 9 and May 11 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 819 N. 16th St., Denison. A variety of vegetables, flowers, greenery and hanging baskets will be available.

The May 9 sale will also feature an open house as an opportunity for the community to check out the new greenhouse.

Contact Miss Murray at lmurray@denisoncsd.org for more information.

Iglesias earns scholarship

Jazmine Iglesias, a member of Greater Iowa Credit Union and a graduating senior at Denison High School, earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation,

The foundation awarded scholarships to eight high school students and four post-high school students as recipients of its Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship.

Applicants completed an online entry form and answered an essay question. This year’s question was: “Today’s students are pursuing their education in a fragile, post-COVID economy. Describe how this financial reality has shaped your educational plans and how you will utilize your credit union as you pursue those plans. Consider sharing personal examples in this essay.”

“Every year, the Iowa Credit Union Foundation awards the Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarships to credit union members pursuing or completing post-secondary education,” Ena Babic Barnes, Executive Director, ICUF, said in a press release. “This year’s scholarship finalists creatively described ways to work with their credit union on how to make their educational plans a reality.”

Library Friends to meet

The Denison Library Friends Meeting will be held Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Carnegie Room of the Norelius Community Library, 1403 First Ave. South.

The agenda includes regular business reports, results of the White Elephant Sale, updates on renovations of library and the library director’s report. The public is invited to attend this meeting.