News Briefs

Food at the event is made available free of charge to Crawford County families in need of assistance. Drive-through pickup will be from 3-5:30 p.m.

Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, and Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Future distributions are planned for the third Tuesday of every month but people are asked to listen to KDSN for any weather-related changes.

Monday Funday at Methodist Church

Monday Funday will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 113 South 14th Street in Denison on Monday, January 18, from 1-4 p.m.

Monday Funday is a fun, free program for children from grades K-5. Drop-off times are from 12:30-1 p.m. and pickup times are from 4-4:30 p.m.

Activities will include crafts, recreation, food, science, music and dance, storytelling and a lesson connected to living a Christian life.

All children are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be implemented.

To sign up, call the church office at 712-263-2934 between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.