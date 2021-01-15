News Briefs

Denison City Hall closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Denison City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 18. Garbage pickup will be as usual on Tuesday and Thursday.
For answers to any questions, call Denison City Hall at 712-263-3143.
Senior Lunch Menu
Following is the menu for the Crawford County Senior Center for next week. To make arrangements to get a meal, call 712-263-4950 the day before or by 10 a.m.
Monday, January 18: hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peach crisp
Tuesday, January 19: oven fried chicken, baked sweet potatoes, beets, apple slices
Wednesday, January 20: apple pork chops, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, chocolate chip cookies
Thursday, January 21: mac and cheese bake, corn, cottage cheese, bread, apple crisp
Friday, January 22: chicken a la king, biscuit, mixed vegetables, peaches
Food distribution January 19
The Crawford County Hunger Fighters and the Siouxland Food Bank will be conducting the next bulk food distribution on Tuesday, January 19, at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 North 24th Street in Denison.
Food at the event is made available free of charge to Crawford County families in need of assistance. Drive-through pickup will be from 3-5:30 p.m.
Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, and Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Future distributions are planned for the third Tuesday of every month but people are asked to listen to KDSN for any weather-related changes.
Monday Funday at Methodist Church
Monday Funday will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 113 South 14th Street in Denison on Monday, January 18, from 1-4 p.m.
Monday Funday is a fun, free program for children from grades K-5. Drop-off times are from 12:30-1 p.m. and pickup times are from 4-4:30 p.m.
Activities will include crafts, recreation, food, science, music and dance, storytelling and a lesson connected to living a Christian life.
All children are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be implemented.
To sign up, call the church office at 712-263-2934 between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.
Blood Drive
LifeServe Blood Center conducted a drive in Denison on Monday, December 11 and collected 64 units.
The following individuals reached milestones in donations.
Jessica Fohs, 1 gallon
Jerilyn Ekstrom, 2 gallons
Angela Berns, 3 gallons
Lori Garrett, 4 gallons
Deborah Kuhlmann, 10 gallons
Dana Ingerslev, 14 gallons
Diane Reisz, 15 gallons
The next LifeServe Blood Drive in Denison will be Monday, February 1, from 12:15-5:30 p.m. at Crawford County Memorial Hospital. To make an appointment, text “LIFESERVE” to 999-777. If you or someone you know has recovered from COVID-19 and are interested in donating lifesaving plasma, contact the LifeServe Blood Center representative, Allison Wegner, at 712.635.4930.