News from Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach

Calendar of Events
Wed., Aug. 5: An Online Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions series is scheduled for six Wednesdays, August 5-September 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. The virtual series will provide tools needed to take care of yourself. The program costs $35 per person or $40 per couple. Registration can be found online at: https://bit.ly/ptc16354.
Mon., Aug 17: Farmland Leasing at the Crawford County Extension office, 35 South Main Street, Denison at 5:30 p.m. Call the office at 712-263-4697 for additional information. Also see details in separate article below.
Wed., Aug 19: ELEVATE: Taking Your Relationship to the Next Level; A virtual workshop for all couples who are planning to be married, living together or just want to improve their relationship. Due to COVID-19 concerns, ELEVATE training will be offered online. To register, select a date listed in the upcoming events section at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/elevate. The training is free. See the separate story below for more details.
Worried all the time?
Virtual program offers resources for life in a pandemic
Across Iowa, people are doing their best to adapt to significant changes to their lives and to a new normal. However, dealing with the ongoing uncertainty as the pandemic continues may lead to excessive worry and feelings of anxiety. For some, this may be a new experience. Others may become overwhelmed by the additional stress and uncertainty.
“We are all facing circumstances and challenges we never have before and there are no certain answers as we move through this pandemic,” said Andrea Gustafson, a crisis/outreach counselor with COVID Recovery Iowa.
In response, COVID Recovery Iowa, in collaboration with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will begin offering, “I Worry All the Time: Resources for Life in a Pandemic.” The virtual program is designed to provide education about anxiety and offer practical tools to manage worry. Opportunities for discussion also will be provided.
“I Worry all the Time: Resources for Life in a Pandemic” will be offered during both lunch hours and evening hours to accommodate a variety of busy schedules. Each program will last for one hour. Those dates and times are as follows:
Thu., Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Thu., Aug. 27 at 12 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Thu., Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.
The program will be open, at no cost, to anyone interested in learning more about this topic.
To register, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences//events?filter= and select the program, date and time you are interested in. Registered participants will receive a unique URL prior to the program to access the Zoom hosted program. For more information, contact Andrea Gustafson at andreag3@iastate.edu.
Other resources
COVID Recovery Iowa offers a variety of services to anyone affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Virtual counselors provide counseling, activities and referral information and help find resources for any Iowan seeking personal support. Iowans of all ages may join groups online for activities and learn creative strategies for coping with the effects of the pandemic.
COVID Recovery Iowa will announce upcoming programs on the website and via all social media to help Iowans build coping skills, resilience and emotional support. To request support, go to https://www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org or contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 515-447-1985 or the Iowa Warm Line at 1-855-775-9276.
Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or, visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or, email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.
Beef Quality Assurance training set for August 13 in Ames
A Beef Quality Assurance training session will be conducted August 13 at the Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Road, in Ames. The in-person session will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and is sponsored and provided by Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University, the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Minnesota Beef Council.
Erika Lundy, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Allison VanDerWal, Minnesota BQA coordinator, will lead the session. Lundy said participant health and safety is the priority, and current federal, state, local and university COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
“Participants are strongly encouraged to wear a cloth face covering when in the presence of others and unable to maintain a 6-foot physical distance,” Lundy said. “There is no cost to attend this session; however, registration is required to help us plan for necessary space and other requirements.”
To register, contact Iowa Beef Center before August 11 by email at beefcenter@iastate.edu or call 515-294-BEEF (2333). In both methods, provide the name, address, phone number and email of each person who will attend.
The program flyer has all the details. To learn more about the Iowa BQA Program and other upcoming certification trainings, visit www.iabeef.org. Online BQA and BQAT certification also is available at no charge at www.bqa.org.
For more information about IBC, visit www.iowabeefcenter.org.
Farmland leasing meeting August 17 in Denison
The Iowa State University Crawford County Extension and Outreach office will host a farmland leasing meeting on Tuesday, August 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with doors open at 5 p.m. The location is the Crawford County Extension office at 35 South Main Street, Denison. The meeting will last approximately 2-1/2 hours and will be facilitated by Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2021 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa Cash Rented Land and the 2020 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.
Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $20 per individual or $30 per couple fee is payable in advance or at the door. No walk-ins or late registrations allowed. Face coverings are advised, and social distancing will be adhered to. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Crawford County Extension office at 712-263-4697 with questions or to pre-register on or before Friday, August 14.
For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you.
Virtual meetings for couples offer tips and strategies to cope with COVID-19
Sometimes too much of a good thing can be stressful. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, couples and families may be facing a surplus of quality time. Adults may be forced to work from home or be on leave and children may not be able to attend school or go to childcare. So, what can couples do to manage all of this togetherness?
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide a series of short virtual meetings over eight weeks with information and suggestions to help couples thrive in this new reality.
The information presented will be based on ELEVATE, a relationship education curriculum developed by the National Extension Relationship and Marriage Education Network.
Anthony Santiago, David Brown, Rosa Gonzalez, Brenda Schmitt, Joy Rouse, Barb Dunn-Swanson, Malisa Rader, Danielle Day, Dawn Dunnegan, Lori Hayungs and Mary Tuttle – all human sciences specialists and staff with ISU Extension and Outreach – will be leading a series of short virtual meetings every Wednesday, from August 19-October 17, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. CDT. During each of the eight Wednesdays, the specialists will review a different tool that couples can immediately use to improve their relationship during this challenging time. Each 30-minute training will be offered through Zoom.
To register, select a date listed in the Upcoming Events section at: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/elevate
Information about access to a unique Zoom room will be emailed to registered participants prior to each program.
The following topics will be discussed.
Aug. 19: Introduction – ELEVATE is based on research on couple and marital relationships. In this episode we will reinforce some things you likely already do for your relationship and learn about and practice new skills that can further enrich the quality of your relationship.
Aug. 26: Empower – When individuals in the couple relationship function well, the relationship functions well. "By taking care of your physical, emotional and spiritual needs, you can better care for the relationship with your partner," Brown said.
Sept. 2: Lay the Foundation – “Researchers Marshal and Goddard say that 'in marriage, the grass grows greener on the side of the fence you water most.' So, like a nice lawn, relationships require nourishing in a consistent and conscientious manner. Even during COVID-19 challenges, what makes the difference are the intentional choices each partner in the relationship makes every day," Santiago said.
Sept. 9: Enlighten – Being enlightened requires couples to be in the know with each other. This is an ongoing process. "Particularly in challenging times such as we are in now, the need to be in the know becomes even more crucial as people’s thoughts, feelings, behaviors, hopes and dreams do not necessarily stay the same. You can't assume that you know all you need to know about your partner," Brown said.
Sept. 16: Value – "Showing that you value your partner means you focus on the positives of your partner and the relationship. Expressing the positives is like making deposits in your partner’s emotional 'bank account.' Particularly in challenging times, making investments into your partner's emotional bank account can help maintain a positive outlook on the situation," Santiago said.
Sept. 23: Attach – Research shows that couples who interact in loving ways and maintain these efforts do much better over time in their relationships. Essentially, it is the couple sharing of themselves, with each other, and together that contributes to the wellbeing of their relationship as a couple. Because of COVID-19 many couples are finding they now have more physical time with each other. Couples can use this time to develop a close friendship, nurture positive interactions with each other, build a meaningful sense of couple identity and spend meaningful time in each other’s presence, Santiago and Brown noted.
Sept. 30: Tame – It’s not the conflict that’s the problem, it’s the way the couple manages the conflict that is related to couple satisfaction and stability. How couples manage negative emotions, soothe physiological responses, create positivity in the relationship, accept differences, use forgiveness, adopt a willingness to accept influence, empathize and work together can lead to successful and effective conflict management, the specialists added.
Oct. 7: Engage – "Antoine de Saint-Exupery has said, 'Life has taught us that love does not consist of gazing at each other but in looking outward together in the same direction.' Being connected is an essential part of a healthy relationship in normal circumstances, but during COVID-19 this need has become even more prominent. During this time couples can learn to draw strength from others, look for meaning and purpose, and reach out to others and their communities, albeit virtually in many cases. In doing so they can help themselves, their relationship, and their communities to be resilient," Brown said.
Other Resources
211 is a free, comprehensive information and referral line linking Iowa residents to health and human service programs, community services, disaster services and governmental programs. This service is collaborating with the Iowa Department of Public Health to provide confidential assistance, stress counseling, education and referral services related to COVID-19 concerns.