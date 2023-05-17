A Denison native talks about his youth and obstacles he overcame in his new book, “Never Summer, A Thousand Rainbows.”

“It’s story of survival, perseverance,” Stan Nicholas said. “I learned a lot of valuable lessons.”

These included the many summers he spent as a migrant youth picking fruit.

“When you work 12-hour days, you get pretty tough,” he said.

However, the book is more than just reliving a simpler time. Nicholas compares that to what youngsters have at their disposal today, especially with social media.

“It’s destructive to our youth,” Nicholas said.

It’s his first published book after an unsuccessful attempt with another story about 10 years ago.

Nicholas was born in Denison in 1942, the son of a local high school instructor, who taught math and industrial arts.

Then, one summer, the elder Nicholas decided to build a camper-like structure for the top of his vehicle and take the family west.

In this case, it was the Pacific Northwest, where they picked fruit over many summers for extra revenue.

“From the age of 7, I picked fruit in the Northwest all summer long,” Nicholas said.

Those summers of hard work influenced the book’s title, “Never Summer,” he said.

One year when the work went into the fall, Nicholas went to school in a Washington town and was physically abused by a teacher, he said.

“For a long period of time, it impacted my interest in education in a negative way. I lost confidence in my educational ability,” he said.

Every fall upon arrival back home, kids would also poke fun at him for being a “cherry picker,” he added.

But, he persevered and ended up playing sports at Denison High School and was awarded a big honor.

“I was senior class president,” Nicholas said.

He recalled a special high school friend related to future legendary actress Donna Reed and a special date they shared.

“Donna Reed’s sister, Karen, was in my classes. We were thespians together,” he said.

At the time, Karen, a sophomore like Nicholas, was dating a popular senior who got injured and unable to escort her to the prom.

“I got invited by her to the prom in his place,” Stan said.

He received a football scholarship to Northwest Missouri State University, but it didn’t pan out, and eventually he lost that scholarship. He then enrolled at the University of Colorado.

During his college years, Nicholas would return to Denison each summer to work at the local newspaper selling ads.

He also worked there as a nighttime photographer and recalled one night taking photos of a bad car accident in which several young people killed.

While taking a writing class in college, a professor mentioned how much talent he had.

“It was a significant step,” Nichols said, in getting confidence in his ability.

He was accepted into the journalism school at CU and graduated with a degree with emphasis in advertising. Nicholas got into the printing business before becoming a paper salesman for 31 years.

He and his wife had three daughters and today have seven grandchildren.

The book is a reflection of his youth and the seven decades since with analysis of societal expectations that his children and now his grandchildren have had to deal with compared to his time.

“It’s such a different lifestyle today,” Nicholas said.

He referred to the frequent use of cell phones and playing video games with violent themes. There was nothing like that when he was growing up.

“Life was simpler then and it made me a better person by living in it,” he said.

His book has already received rave reviews.

“I just read a book by Stan Nicholas, ‘Never Summer’ and it is excellent,” said Dennis Powers, an author of 25 books. “Very well written, nostalgic, akin to Garrison Keillor, story of growing up, life as a migrant worker, hard landings and rising up, along with the Vietnam War and afterwards.”