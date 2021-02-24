Norelius Community Library back to normal business hours on March 1

After a year of modified library hours, the library board of trustees is happy to announce that the Norelius Community Library will resume its normal business hours on March 1.

The library will be open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The library staff will also be increasing programming as it moves forward.

Pre-school story times and craft or activity begins on March 6 at 10 a.m.

The older children are invited to enjoy a movie matinee at 1:30 p.m. each Saturday afternoon in the children’s library.

Social distancing and masks will continue to be encouraged for grab-‘n’-go style visits to the library.