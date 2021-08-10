Norelius Community Library hosts author Pam Cates this evening, 5-6 p.m.

Author, born in Denison, details search for birth family
Norelius Community Library will welcome Pam Cates, author of “Daughter Reassembled,” on Tuesday evening from 5-6 p.m., in the main library.
Cates will be discussing her adoption story, the search for her biological family and the reunion that brought her full circle.
The author was born in Denison. She was adopted at birth and grew up in a loving family who told her she was adopted.
When Cates lost her parents later in life, and new resources became available for adoptees to search for their birth families, she became her own genealogical detective.
Following are other events at the library
Tuesday, August 17: Color Me Calm-adult coloring, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, August 26: Fireside Book Club, 2 p.m., Fireside Room
Tuesday, August 31: Pre-School Story Time, 10 a.m., children’s Library
Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.
Library report
Library Director Monica Walley reported the following items at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
- Glitches with the fiber optics were solved, working with Rod Bradley, who does tech support for the city, and by calling Computer Innovation Services in Sioux City. The final determination was that driver updates were needed on the server.
- Because the library has 13 public-access computers up and running every day, Microsoft Windows was trying to download and upgrade on all 13 units at the same time. Each time a patron or the staff logged in, the update would start over again, which slowed down the library’s computer system. An intercept will be used so that the upgrades will be done but not as often. Walley reported that the computer system is up and running and is extremely fast now.
- Preschool story time will begin August 31 and will be offered twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
- Beginning September 3, the Remembering Our Fallen state memorial will be on display at the library through September 19. The memorial is displays photographs of military members from Iowa that have fallen since the war on terror began on 9/11/2001. The Crawford County Veterans Affairs Commission is co-sponsoring the display at the library
- A 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11 will take place at the library on Saturday, September 11.