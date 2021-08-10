Norelius Community Library hosts author Pam Cates this evening, 5-6 p.m.

- Because the library has 13 public-access computers up and running every day, Microsoft Windows was trying to download and upgrade on all 13 units at the same time. Each time a patron or the staff logged in, the update would start over again, which slowed down the library’s computer system. An intercept will be used so that the upgrades will be done but not as often. Walley reported that the computer system is up and running and is extremely fast now.