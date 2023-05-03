The library invites the public to join in welcoming author Jane Olson for a book signing and discussion about her book “World Citizen, Journeys of a Humanitarian” on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. on the main floor of the Norelius Community Library, 1403 First Ave South.

Jane Olson grew up in rural western Iowa and graduated from the University of Nebraska. Olson writes about light and hope in the midst of unimaginable human suffering in war zones, refugee camps and places of extreme poverty around the world. Important lessons from a childhood in rural western Iowa are woven throughout, as are examples of human strength and resiliency.

Each chapter can be read as a complete experience. Intimate details through journals and photographs take the reader on memorable journeys with international human rights and humanitarian organizations. We learn the life-saving impact of humanitarian intervention, the healing power of community, the importance of justice and the truth that one caring person can indeed make a difference. To be a World Citizen is to embrace and champion the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, knowing that all lives are valuable and equally deserving of protection and support.