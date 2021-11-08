Funeral services for Norma Buschmann, 83, of Ute, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute with burial at St. Claire Cemetery in Ute.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, November 7, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.